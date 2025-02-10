Supermarket Protest in Romania Triggers Counter-Movement

A consumer boycott targeting large retail chains is gaining traction in Romania, mirroring similar price-related protests in other Balkan countries. The movement, which began in Croatia in January, has since spread to Kosovo and now Romania, where social media has played a key role in mobilizing support and counter-responses.

The call to boycott supermarkets was initiated by Calin Georgescu, a pro-Russian former presidential candidate, who urged Romanians to avoid foreign-owned retail chains from February 10 to 16. Georgescu framed the initiative as a way to support local producers and reduce reliance on multinational corporations, accusing supermarkets of reporting zero profits while extracting wealth from Romania. He also criticized the rise of self-checkout systems, claiming they eliminate cashier jobs.

His campaign has drawn political backing from the extremist parliamentary party Partidul Oamenilor Tineri (POT), whose leader, Anamaria Gavrila, argued that supermarket prices in Romania are unreasonably high compared to Western Europe and that product quality is inferior. She proposed extending the boycott into a recurring protest every second week of the month. However, her stance was met with skepticism, particularly after she shared an image of her groceries, which included produce that cannot be grown in Romania during the winter months. Even some POT supporters pointed out that the items were imported.

Despite concerns over rising food prices, Georgescu’s call has sparked strong opposition. Many Romanians are using social media to coordinate a counter-boycott by deliberately shopping at supermarkets on February 10 in defiance of the protest. Messages circulating online emphasize the importance of retail chains in Romania’s economy, highlighting that supermarkets provide jobs and offer a significant market for local producers. Some also see the boycott as an attempt to stir political division rather than a genuine effort to address economic concerns.

Economists and government officials have also criticized the initiative. Agriculture Minister Florin Barbu noted that 70% of supermarket products are sourced from Romanian producers and warned that a prolonged boycott could harm local farmers and processors. He pointed out that Romanian producers sell between 60% and 80% of their goods through retail chains, making supermarkets essential for their survival.

Experts argue that while food prices are a valid concern, a boycott of large retailers could have unintended consequences, including financial strain on domestic businesses. Instead of boycotts, they suggest focusing on structural solutions, such as increasing competition in the retail sector and implementing fairer pricing policies.

At a recent EU Agriculture Council meeting, Minister Barbu, along with officials from Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovakia, Lithuania, and Hungary, called for stricter regulations on retail chains, citing concerns over unfair markups on essential food items. He also urged Romania’s Competition Council to investigate price discrepancies between domestic and imported products.

Meanwhile, some supermarkets are responding by offering discounts on Romanian-made products at the start of the week, a move seen as both a business strategy and a response to the ongoing debate. The controversy has underscored broader tensions in Romania’s economic landscape, as debates over consumer rights, foreign investment, and economic sovereignty continue to shape public discourse.

Bulgaria is set to join the Balkan supermarket boycott movement on February 13, 2025, with consumer groups organizing a nationwide protest against rising food prices and their impact on low-income households.

