Baltic States Cut Energy Ties with Russia, Join EU Power Grid

The Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have officially disconnected from Russia’s electricity grid and successfully integrated into the European Union’s power network. This long-planned transition, which had been in the works since 2007, was accelerated in response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

During a ceremony in Vilnius, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed the move as a historic milestone, emphasizing that it marked “freedom from threats and blackmail.” Polish President Andrzej Duda described it as a symbolic moment that reinforced the region’s security and resilience, highlighting its significance in breaking away from post-Soviet dependency.

The three Baltic nations were previously linked to the Brell power grid, a system shared with Belarus and Russia, which left them vulnerable to Moscow’s control over energy flows despite having ceased electricity imports from Russia in 2022. The final detachment took place over the weekend, with the countries briefly operating as an “energy island” before integrating with the EU grid. The entire transition required an investment of around €1.6 billion, primarily funded by the European Union.

While the shift strengthens the region’s energy independence, concerns remain over potential Russian retaliation. Von der Leyen warned of a pattern of suspected sabotage incidents in the Baltic Sea, citing damage to at least 11 undersea cables in the past 18 months. One of the incidents involved an oil tanker from Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet,” which allegedly damaged Estonia’s main power link in the Gulf of Finland. The Kremlin has not commented on the matter, but Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has urged sanctions on Russian shadow fleet operations.

In response to these security threats, NATO has launched a new patrol mission in the region, named Baltic Sentry. While the alliance has not directly accused Russia, the increased surveillance aims to deter further disruptions. Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko welcomed the Baltic states’ move, calling it a significant development for Europe’s energy security.