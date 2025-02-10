Baltic States Cut Energy Ties with Russia, Join EU Power Grid

World » EU | February 10, 2025, Monday // 09:04
Bulgaria: Baltic States Cut Energy Ties with Russia, Join EU Power Grid

The Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have officially disconnected from Russia’s electricity grid and successfully integrated into the European Union’s power network. This long-planned transition, which had been in the works since 2007, was accelerated in response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

During a ceremony in Vilnius, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed the move as a historic milestone, emphasizing that it marked “freedom from threats and blackmail.” Polish President Andrzej Duda described it as a symbolic moment that reinforced the region’s security and resilience, highlighting its significance in breaking away from post-Soviet dependency.

The three Baltic nations were previously linked to the Brell power grid, a system shared with Belarus and Russia, which left them vulnerable to Moscow’s control over energy flows despite having ceased electricity imports from Russia in 2022. The final detachment took place over the weekend, with the countries briefly operating as an “energy island” before integrating with the EU grid. The entire transition required an investment of around €1.6 billion, primarily funded by the European Union.

While the shift strengthens the region’s energy independence, concerns remain over potential Russian retaliation. Von der Leyen warned of a pattern of suspected sabotage incidents in the Baltic Sea, citing damage to at least 11 undersea cables in the past 18 months. One of the incidents involved an oil tanker from Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet,” which allegedly damaged Estonia’s main power link in the Gulf of Finland. The Kremlin has not commented on the matter, but Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has urged sanctions on Russian shadow fleet operations.

In response to these security threats, NATO has launched a new patrol mission in the region, named Baltic Sentry. While the alliance has not directly accused Russia, the increased surveillance aims to deter further disruptions. Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko welcomed the Baltic states’ move, calling it a significant development for Europe’s energy security.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Baltic, Russia, EU, electricity

Related Articles:

US Delays Ukraine Peace Plan, Seeking European Consensus Before Proceeding

The US administration under President Donald Trump has opted to pause the development of its proposed "peace plan" for Ukraine

World » Ukraine | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 09:00

EU Warns of Retaliation Against US Steel and Aluminium Tariffs

The European Commission has warned that it will take retaliatory measures if the United States moves forward with new tariffs on steel and aluminium

World » EU | February 10, 2025, Monday // 14:00

Transnistria Caught in the Crossfire: Rejects EU Aid as Moldova and Russia Clash Over Gas Supply

The authorities in Transnistria, a self-declared breakaway region of Moldova, have rejected €60 million in aid offered by the European Union to address the region’s ongoing energy crisis

World » EU | February 10, 2025, Monday // 12:05

Trump Adviser Advocates for European Responsibility in Ukraine’s Post-War Security

Mike Waltz, a national security adviser to former US President Donald Trump, has suggested that Europe should assume responsibility for Ukraine's security guarantees once the conflict ends

World » Ukraine | February 10, 2025, Monday // 09:56

Slovakia Resumes Russian Gas Imports via TurkStream

On February 1, Slovakia resumed importing Russian gas via the TurkStream pipeline

World » EU | February 10, 2025, Monday // 08:22

Bulgaria's Retail Sales Surge as EU Faces Decline

Retail sales across the European Union showed a decline in December, with both the eurozone and the EU reporting decreases

Business | February 7, 2025, Friday // 12:28
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

EU Warns of Retaliation Against US Steel and Aluminium Tariffs

The European Commission has warned that it will take retaliatory measures if the United States moves forward with new tariffs on steel and aluminium

World » EU | February 10, 2025, Monday // 14:00

Transnistria Caught in the Crossfire: Rejects EU Aid as Moldova and Russia Clash Over Gas Supply

The authorities in Transnistria, a self-declared breakaway region of Moldova, have rejected €60 million in aid offered by the European Union to address the region’s ongoing energy crisis

World » EU | February 10, 2025, Monday // 12:05

Supermarket Protest in Romania Triggers Counter-Movement

A consumer boycott targeting large retail chains is gaining traction in Romania, mirroring similar price-related protests in other Balkan countries

World » EU | February 10, 2025, Monday // 09:14

Slovakia Resumes Russian Gas Imports via TurkStream

On February 1, Slovakia resumed importing Russian gas via the TurkStream pipeline

World » EU | February 10, 2025, Monday // 08:22

EU Targets Temu and Shein with Stricter Customs and Consumer Protection Rules

The European Commission has launched investigations into Chinese e-commerce giants Temu and Shein over concerns related to consumer protection

World » EU | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 16:06

EU Prosecutor Alleges Bulgaria's Lack of Cooperation in Crucial Investigations

Teodora Georgieva, the head of the Bulgarian office of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), raised serious concerns at a legal conference in Sofia on Tuesday, accusing Bulgarian authorities of obstructing investigations

World » EU | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 11:12
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria