Palestinians Reject Trump’s Gaza Proposal as ‘Absurd’ Real Estate Scheme

U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed his proposal for the United States to assume control over Gaza, describing it as a "big real estate site" that should be redeveloped under American oversight. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday while en route to the Super Bowl in New Orleans, Trump said the U.S. was committed to "owning it, taking it, and making sure that Hamas doesn’t move back."

Trump first introduced the idea earlier in the week during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He suggested that Gaza could be transformed into a major development project, even referring to it as a potential "Riviera of the Middle East." He indicated that other Middle Eastern countries could play a role in the reconstruction, but that the U.S. would oversee the process to ensure long-term stability.

The proposal has sparked strong reactions. Hamas dismissed the idea as "absurd," with senior official Izzat al-Risheq stating that "Gaza is not a property that can be bought and sold" and condemning Trump's approach as that of a "real estate dealer." Palestinian leaders have widely rejected the plan, emphasizing that Gaza remains an integral part of occupied Palestinian territory.

Netanyahu, on the other hand, praised Trump’s vision as "revolutionary" and "creative," saying it offered a "completely different vision for the ‘day after’" the war in Gaza. The Israeli leader stated that the U.S. proposal aligned with Israel’s security interests and created new strategic opportunities.

Trump, a former real estate magnate, has provided few details on how the plan would be implemented. He initially suggested that American troops might be deployed to Gaza but later ruled out any military presence. He also argued that many displaced Palestinians would not want to return to Gaza if offered alternative homes in other Middle Eastern countries, though regional leaders such as those in Egypt and Jordan have already rejected any resettlement plans.

Saudi Arabia also strongly opposed related proposals, condemning Netanyahu’s suggestion that its land could be used to establish a Palestinian state. The Saudi Foreign Ministry reiterated that the Palestinian people "have a right to their land" and should not be treated as "intruders or immigrants" subject to forced displacement.

Meanwhile, Trump's National Security Adviser Mike Waltz suggested that the former president's comments were intended to prompt regional leaders to propose their own solutions. "Come to the table with your plan if you don’t like his plan," Waltz said in an interview on NBC’s "Meet the Press," adding that Trump's remarks had already triggered "all kinds of outreach" from various parties.

The controversy surrounding Trump's proposal is expected to be a major topic of discussion when Jordan’s King Abdullah visits the White House later this week.

Sources: