200,000 Workers Needed for Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast as Labor Crisis Deepens
The Black Sea region in Bulgaria is facing a serious labor shortage ahead of the summer season. Hoteliers and restaurateurs are struggling to find enough workers, and in response, they are offering higher wages. Salaries for seasonal positions have been raised by at least 10% compared to last year. To fill the gap, employers are increasingly turning to workers from third countries.
Veselin Nalbantov, Deputy Chairman of the Bulgarian Hotel and Restaurant Association, highlighted the scale of the issue, stating that the shortage of labor is a significant problem that will persist. While the region boasts a great environment and infrastructure, Nalbantov emphasized that the state has not adequately addressed the challenges related to migration and labor importation. He pointed out that coordination with the Ministry of Tourism and those who facilitate foreign workers remains unregulated.
The hospitality sector on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast is estimated to require around 200,000 workers for the summer season. Nalbantov specifically noted that about 100,000 workers would be needed in Sunny Beach alone. However, when pressed about the number of accommodations in the area, he admitted uncertainty, mentioning that approximately 700,000 beds have already been filled. Still, the need for labor remains, and the industry continues to seek solutions.
Despite higher wages being offered, Nalbantov argued that the lack of workers is due to a deeper issue: a shortage of people in Bulgaria. He claimed that approximately 3 million Bulgarians have left the country, including many IT specialists, who are seeking better opportunities abroad. He further explained that during a business visit to Egypt, he promised workers triple the minimum wage (around 0 or 846 leva per month) to entice at least 10 people to join the workforce.
Sources:
- Club Z
- BTA
