Bulgaria’s Parvomay Municipality Adapts to Euro: Residents Express Mixed Reactions

Business » FINANCE | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 10:05
Parvomay Municipality in Bulgaria has become one of the first to prepare for the country’s euro adoption. The local municipal council has already approved amendments in accordance with the Euro Adoption Act, in line with directives from the National Association of Municipalities. As a result, local taxes and fees have been converted to euros, with 17 ordinances related to taxes, fines, and payments now reflecting euro values.

Mayor Nikolay Mitkov explained that the conversion maintains the current value of services, with fees and taxes rounded to the second digit in favor of residents. He emphasized that the changes are in accordance with the Law on the Introduction of the Euro and are set to be finalized by February 25, as outlined in the guidelines. Despite these efforts, some residents remain skeptical about the transition.

Local resident Ruska Kutsova expressed confusion over the process, suggesting that simpler explanations were needed for the general public, especially those with limited education. Another resident, Zhivko Petrov, voiced strong opposition to the euro, fearing it would lead to price hikes and expressing distrust in the government.

In contrast, residents with experience living abroad, like Nina, a pastry shop owner, are more optimistic about the transition. She believes that the euro conversion will not necessarily lead to price increases, as long as wages are adjusted accordingly.

Meanwhile, Plovdiv Municipality is also working to align its regulations with the euro adoption process. The municipality’s legal team is updating fixed-price regulations to include both levs and euros. Additionally, internal systems are being modified, and soon residents will see the euro equivalents of services listed on receipts. The updated regulations in Plovdiv are expected to be approved by the municipal council within a month.

