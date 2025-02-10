Slovakia Resumes Russian Gas Imports via TurkStream

On February 1, Slovakia resumed importing Russian gas via the TurkStream pipeline, which runs through Turkey and Hungary before reaching Slovakia. Slovak gas company SPP confirmed the move, with plans to increase deliveries by April. SPP Chairman Vojtech Ferencz stated that the company still holds a contract with Gazprom, taking advantage of the pipeline’s lower transit fees compared to other suppliers.

Despite this, Michal Lalik, head of SPP's commercial department, emphasized that Slovakia will need additional gas imports from other sources as current supplies are insufficient to meet full demand. In January, Slovakia relied primarily on domestic reserves, which remain above average.

The decision to import Russian gas via TurkStream follows Ukraine’s choice not to renew its pre-war agreement to transit Russian gas through its territory, allowing the deal to expire on January 1. Ukraine has made it clear that it will not extend the agreement, citing its desire to halt financing Russia’s war efforts.

In response to Ukraine’s actions, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico threatened to reduce support for Ukrainians and cut off electricity supplies due to the suspension of Russian gas transit.