Slovakia Resumes Russian Gas Imports via TurkStream
On February 1, Slovakia resumed importing Russian gas via the TurkStream pipeline, which runs through Turkey and Hungary before reaching Slovakia. Slovak gas company SPP confirmed the move, with plans to increase deliveries by April. SPP Chairman Vojtech Ferencz stated that the company still holds a contract with Gazprom, taking advantage of the pipeline’s lower transit fees compared to other suppliers.
Despite this, Michal Lalik, head of SPP's commercial department, emphasized that Slovakia will need additional gas imports from other sources as current supplies are insufficient to meet full demand. In January, Slovakia relied primarily on domestic reserves, which remain above average.
The decision to import Russian gas via TurkStream follows Ukraine’s choice not to renew its pre-war agreement to transit Russian gas through its territory, allowing the deal to expire on January 1. Ukraine has made it clear that it will not extend the agreement, citing its desire to halt financing Russia’s war efforts.
In response to Ukraine’s actions, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico threatened to reduce support for Ukrainians and cut off electricity supplies due to the suspension of Russian gas transit.
EU Warns of Retaliation Against US Steel and Aluminium Tariffs
The European Commission has warned that it will take retaliatory measures if the United States moves forward with new tariffs on steel and aluminium
Transnistria Caught in the Crossfire: Rejects EU Aid as Moldova and Russia Clash Over Gas Supply
The authorities in Transnistria, a self-declared breakaway region of Moldova, have rejected €60 million in aid offered by the European Union to address the region’s ongoing energy crisis
Supermarket Protest in Romania Triggers Counter-Movement
A consumer boycott targeting large retail chains is gaining traction in Romania, mirroring similar price-related protests in other Balkan countries
Baltic States Cut Energy Ties with Russia, Join EU Power Grid
The Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have officially disconnected from Russia’s electricity grid and successfully integrated into the European Union’s power network
EU Targets Temu and Shein with Stricter Customs and Consumer Protection Rules
The European Commission has launched investigations into Chinese e-commerce giants Temu and Shein over concerns related to consumer protection
EU Prosecutor Alleges Bulgaria's Lack of Cooperation in Crucial Investigations
Teodora Georgieva, the head of the Bulgarian office of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), raised serious concerns at a legal conference in Sofia on Tuesday, accusing Bulgarian authorities of obstructing investigations