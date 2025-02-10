Bulgarian ID Card Named Best in Europe
At this year’s High Security Printing EMEA-2025 conference in Basel, Switzerland, the Bulgarian ID card was awarded first place as the best ID card in Europe for 2024. This prestigious recognition highlights the innovative design and security features of the Bulgarian identity document. The award was presented to the Ministry of Interior, acknowledging the exceptional work of its creative team in collaboration with Mühlbauer ID Services GmbH - C&T Consortium.
The Bulgarian ID card was commended for its modern, aesthetically pleasing design, as well as its cutting-edge security measures. The jury particularly noted the advanced protections embedded in the card, which significantly enhance its security. Additionally, the ID card contains an electronic information carrier that stores biometric data and an electronic identity, making it both a secure and efficient tool for identification.
One of the most notable features of the new ID card is its ability to function as an electronic travel document. It can be used for border crossings, allowing citizens to pass through electronic gates at checkpoints, further increasing its utility and security.
The High Security Printing EMEA-2025 exhibition, which took place in Basel, showcased the latest advancements in identity documents, passports, banknotes, and smart cards from leading global companies. The Bulgarian ID card’s recognition at the event underscores the country’s commitment to integrating innovative technologies in securing personal identification.
Bulgaria's Corruption Ranking Hits a New Low in 2024
Bulgaria continues to struggle with high levels of corruption
'No Shopping on February 13!' – Bulgarians Urged to Boycott Supermarkets Over High Prices
Four civil organizations have called for a mass supermarket boycott on February 13 to protest soaring food prices
Weather in Bulgaria: Strong Winds and Low Temperatures Forecast for February 11
Temperatures across Bulgaria on February 11 will be notably low, with morning minimums ranging from minus 10 to minus 5 degrees Celsius
Breakdown in Aging Pipeline Cuts Off Heating in Parts of Sofia
A heating supply failure has left five neighborhoods in Sofia without heating and hot water
Progress on Hemus Highway Delayed Again, 15-Kilometer Section Set for July Completion
Bulgaria’s long-awaited Hemus Highway construction is making slow but steady progress
Beekeepers Celebrate Patron Saint Charalambos with Honey Blessings
The Orthodox Church today honors the memory of St. Charalambos the Wonderworker,, a revered figure known for his miraculous healings and unwavering faith