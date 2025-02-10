Bulgarian ID Card Named Best in Europe

At this year’s High Security Printing EMEA-2025 conference in Basel, Switzerland, the Bulgarian ID card was awarded first place as the best ID card in Europe for 2024. This prestigious recognition highlights the innovative design and security features of the Bulgarian identity document. The award was presented to the Ministry of Interior, acknowledging the exceptional work of its creative team in collaboration with Mühlbauer ID Services GmbH - C&T Consortium.

The Bulgarian ID card was commended for its modern, aesthetically pleasing design, as well as its cutting-edge security measures. The jury particularly noted the advanced protections embedded in the card, which significantly enhance its security. Additionally, the ID card contains an electronic information carrier that stores biometric data and an electronic identity, making it both a secure and efficient tool for identification.

One of the most notable features of the new ID card is its ability to function as an electronic travel document. It can be used for border crossings, allowing citizens to pass through electronic gates at checkpoints, further increasing its utility and security.

The High Security Printing EMEA-2025 exhibition, which took place in Basel, showcased the latest advancements in identity documents, passports, banknotes, and smart cards from leading global companies. The Bulgarian ID card’s recognition at the event underscores the country’s commitment to integrating innovative technologies in securing personal identification.