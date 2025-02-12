Bulgaria to Receive Eight F-16 Fighters by September, Says Defense Minister

Politics » DEFENSE | February 10, 2025, Monday // 08:40
Bulgaria: Bulgaria to Receive Eight F-16 Fighters by September, Says Defense Minister

By the end of September, Bulgaria is set to receive eight F-16 Block 70 fighter jets, according to Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov. The first two jets are expected to arrive by the end of March and into April, with another three arriving in the middle of the year. The final three aircraft are scheduled to arrive by the end of September.

Zapryanov assured the public that the necessary infrastructure is ready to accommodate the incoming aircraft. He added that an American team has been overseeing the infrastructure preparations, and their evaluation confirms that the key facilities required for the aircraft's arrival are certified and ready for use.

In an interview on Nova TV, Zapryanov stated that the first three jets have already come off the production line, with one fully operational and ready to fly. The second jet is expected soon, while the third will remain for the training of Bulgarian technicians. This marks a historic milestone, as Bulgaria's combat aviation will be upgraded with modern, Western-designed aircraft.

The minister also emphasized Bulgaria's commitment to NATO, which guarantees the country's territorial integrity through collective defense. He added that NATO membership is the most cost-effective way to ensure national security and build a capable military.

Furthermore, Zapryanov highlighted that the increase in salaries within the defense sector has resulted in greater interest in military careers. He also commented on a recent incident involving a drone near Sofia Airport that caused flight delays. According to Zapryanov, there is currently no legislation for downing drones detected in sensitive areas. He proposed the creation of a working group to push for legislative changes, suggesting such a law could be in place within the next few months.

Sources:

  • BTA
  • Nova TV
Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, F-16, Zapryanov

Related Articles:

Is Bulgaria's Budget Just an Excuse for Failed Eurozone Bid?

Bulgaria’s draft budget for 2024 raises questions about its realism and whether it is a mere strategy to appease the European Commission and the European Central Bank

Business » Finance | February 12, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

200,000 Workers Needed for Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast as Labor Crisis Deepens

The Black Sea region in Bulgaria is facing a serious labor shortage ahead of the summer season

Business » Tourism | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Parvomay Municipality Adapts to Euro: Residents Express Mixed Reactions

Parvomay Municipality in Bulgaria has become one of the first to prepare for the country’s euro adoption

Business » Finance | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Retail Crisis: 800,000 Family Businesses Gone, Prices Soaring

Over the past two decades, more than 800,000 family-owned stores have vanished from Bulgaria

Business | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 09:18

Bulgaria's Corruption Ranking Hits a New Low in 2024

Bulgaria continues to struggle with high levels of corruption

Society | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 09:05

'No Shopping on February 13!' – Bulgarians Urged to Boycott Supermarkets Over High Prices

Four civil organizations have called for a mass supermarket boycott on February 13 to protest soaring food prices

Society | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 08:07
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Bulgaria Sees Fivefold Increase in Military Service Applications After Pay Boost

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense has reported a significant rise in the number of individuals interested in joining the military

Politics » Defense | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 08:39

EU Countries Join Forces to Strengthen Border Security at Bulgarian-Turkish Border

A joint contingent of border security officers from Bulgaria, Austria, Romania, and Hungary will officially begin operations today

Politics » Defense | February 3, 2025, Monday // 10:25

Historic Milestone: Bulgaria Receives Its First F-16 Block 70 Fighter Jet

Bulgaria has officially received its first F-16 Block 70 fighter jet at a ceremony held at Lockheed Martin’s production facility in Greenville, South Carolina

Politics » Defense | February 1, 2025, Saturday // 11:01

Bulgaria Begins Transition to F-16 Fighters with First Official Delivery

Lockheed Martin is officially handing over the first of eight F-16 fighter jets to the Bulgarian Air Force

Politics » Defense | January 31, 2025, Friday // 09:23

Bulgaria's Defense Minister Zapryanov in the US for F-16 Handover Ceremony

Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov will travel to the United States for a three-day visit starting January 29

Politics » Defense | January 29, 2025, Wednesday // 11:34

Joint Training of Bulgarian and US Naval Forces Enhances Maritime Security

The Bulgarian Naval Forces have been maintaining a heightened state of readiness for mine countermeasures to ensure safe navigation in the country's maritime territory

Politics » Defense | January 28, 2025, Tuesday // 08:32
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria