Bulgaria to Receive Eight F-16 Fighters by September, Says Defense Minister

By the end of September, Bulgaria is set to receive eight F-16 Block 70 fighter jets, according to Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov. The first two jets are expected to arrive by the end of March and into April, with another three arriving in the middle of the year. The final three aircraft are scheduled to arrive by the end of September.

Zapryanov assured the public that the necessary infrastructure is ready to accommodate the incoming aircraft. He added that an American team has been overseeing the infrastructure preparations, and their evaluation confirms that the key facilities required for the aircraft's arrival are certified and ready for use.

In an interview on Nova TV, Zapryanov stated that the first three jets have already come off the production line, with one fully operational and ready to fly. The second jet is expected soon, while the third will remain for the training of Bulgarian technicians. This marks a historic milestone, as Bulgaria's combat aviation will be upgraded with modern, Western-designed aircraft.

The minister also emphasized Bulgaria's commitment to NATO, which guarantees the country's territorial integrity through collective defense. He added that NATO membership is the most cost-effective way to ensure national security and build a capable military.

Furthermore, Zapryanov highlighted that the increase in salaries within the defense sector has resulted in greater interest in military careers. He also commented on a recent incident involving a drone near Sofia Airport that caused flight delays. According to Zapryanov, there is currently no legislation for downing drones detected in sensitive areas. He proposed the creation of a working group to push for legislative changes, suggesting such a law could be in place within the next few months.

