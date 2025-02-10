Over 36,000 Foreign Workers in Bulgaria, But 40% Leave Before Completing Three Months

In 2024, nearly 36,000 foreign workers from 79 countries have been granted permission to work in Bulgaria, marking an increase of about 10,000 compared to the previous year. Atanaska Todorova, Chief Expert in "Labor Market, Migration, and Mobility" at the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions, reported the figures during an interview with Bulgarian National Radio. The largest number of permits were issued to citizens of Turkey, with more than 8,000 receiving work authorization. Other notable groups include nearly 8,000 from Uzbekistan, around 5,000 from Kyrgyzstan, 4,500 from Nepal, and about 1,300 from Moldova. These workers mainly received a combined residence and work permit, with seasonal employment being a secondary route for some.

Seasonal workers represented a significant portion of the total foreign workforce in Bulgaria, with 13,435 people registered in this category in 2024. This was a decrease of nearly 2,000 compared to the previous year. Among these seasonal workers, citizens of Turkey made up the largest group, with over 4,200 people employed under this regime. However, only 800 foreigners received the "blue card" for highly skilled workers, a much smaller number than employers had hoped for.

Despite the high demand from employers for workers from non-EU countries, retaining them has proven difficult. Todorova highlighted that over 40% of foreign workers leave Bulgaria before completing three months of employment, often heading to Western Europe. This trend is partly attributed to inadequate working conditions, low income, and insufficient housing, which prevent workers from thriving in Bulgaria.

The demand for labor in Bulgaria is evident, as employers are seeking nearly 262,000 workers and specialists, according to a study by the Employment Agency. However, the reality does not match these needs, as employers continue to hire low-skilled workers, even those without secondary education. Todorova pointed out that while the demand for highly qualified workers remains high, only a small number of foreign workers are filling these roles, with only 800 receiving the "blue card" in 2024. Additionally, there have been layoffs in the technology sector, possibly due to the impact of artificial intelligence and the withdrawal of certain businesses from Bulgaria.

The sectors employing the most foreign workers include hospitality, construction, IT, call centers, and the processing industry. In contrast, fewer foreign workers are employed in sectors like forestry and fisheries.

Source: BNR interview