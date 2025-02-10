Major Sofia Metro Projects Underway: 10 km of New Lines and Improved Connectivity

The Sofia metro expansion continues to make significant progress with plans for new stations and improved connections. A key part of the project involves the construction of 10 km of metro lines, which will add 10 new stations, including three new sections. One of these will extend along "Vladimir Vazov" for 3 km, with three stations, funded by the Recovery and Sustainability Plan. This section will serve as an extension of the third metro beam from the "Hadzhi Dimitar" district to the "Levski" neighborhood. Another section, where the tunnel boring machine was recently launched, will stretch 6 km with six new stations, passing through the "Geo Milev" and "Slatina" neighborhoods and reaching "Tsarigradsko Shose" Blvd. The final section includes a new metro station at "Obelya", which will form part of a larger intermodal hub combining metro, bus, and railway stations, facilitating better connections to three railway routes outside Sofia and helping alleviate traffic congestion in the city.

Prof. Dr. Eng. Stoyan Bratoev, Executive Director of "Metropolitan" EAD, highlighted that the metro expansion is progressing well, with the first section nearly 70% complete. The project is being financed through a mix of sources, including the Public Works Development Fund, the Operational Program "Transport" (2014-2020), an EIB loan to Sofia Municipality, and local budget funding.

Over 110,000 residents live in the area served by the new route, with 75,000 expected to use the metro once it is fully operational. In addition to the new metro stations, buffer parking lots are being constructed to accommodate drivers. Three parking lots will be located along the new route—near "Vladimir Vazov" in "Levski G" district, near "Arena 8888 Sofia", and along "Tsarigradsko Shose" Blvd. The expansion will require 16 new trains, and a public procurement process for 8 of these trains is currently underway.

Looking ahead, the Sofia metro network will continue to expand, with 52 km already completed. Plans are in place to extend the line from the Vitosha metro station along Cherni Vrah Blvd. to Studentski Grad, adding five more stations. An additional large intermodal hub is also planned for the Ring Road, featuring a bus station and buffer parking, with future metro stations connecting both lines. A project for this hub is expected to be prepared within the next two years. Furthermore, an extension from the Nadezhda overpass towards the Iliyantsi district, covering about 5 km, is also part of the future expansion plans.

