Bulgaria's Weather on February 10: Mostly Sunny with Temperatures Ranging from 1°C to 6°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 9, 2025, Sunday // 21:16
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Weather on February 10: Mostly Sunny with Temperatures Ranging from 1°C to 6°C Photo: Stella Ivanova

On February 10, Bulgaria is expected to experience mostly sunny weather with scattered clouds, particularly in Western Bulgaria. In the eastern regions, the cloud cover will begin to break up in the morning, gradually giving way to clearer skies by the afternoon. A light to moderate east-northeasterly wind will prevail across the country, with slightly stronger gusts in the Danubian Plain and Eastern Bulgaria.

The Black Sea coast will initially see significant cloudiness in the morning, but skies will clear as the day progresses, leaving behind mostly sunny conditions by the afternoon. A moderate northerly wind will accompany this shift, with temperatures reaching between 2C and 5C. The seawater temperature is expected to range from 6C to 9C, with sea waves measured at 2 to 4 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, the weather will also be mostly sunny with occasional scattered clouds over Western Bulgaria. Winds will remain light to moderate from the east-northeast, with temperatures expected to hover around minus 1C at 1,200 meters and minus 7C at 2,000 meters.

Overall, temperatures in Sofia will reach a high of 4C, with daytime highs elsewhere ranging between 1C and 6C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

200,000 Workers Needed for Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast as Labor Crisis Deepens

The Black Sea region in Bulgaria is facing a serious labor shortage ahead of the summer season

Business » Tourism | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Parvomay Municipality Adapts to Euro: Residents Express Mixed Reactions

Parvomay Municipality in Bulgaria has become one of the first to prepare for the country’s euro adoption

Business » Finance | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Weather in Bulgaria: Strong Winds and Low Temperatures Forecast for February 11

Temperatures across Bulgaria on February 11 will be notably low, with morning minimums ranging from minus 10 to minus 5 degrees Celsius

Society » Environment | February 10, 2025, Monday // 17:00

Bulgaria and the Netherlands Partner in the Field of Document Fraud Identification

Dutch experts from the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee are in Sofia for a series of capacity-building trainings with their Bulgarian colleagues from the General Directorate Border Police in identification of forged documents.

Politics » Diplomacy | February 10, 2025, Monday // 15:07

Bulgarian ID Card Named Best in Europe

At this year’s High Security Printing EMEA-2025 conference in Basel, Switzerland, the Bulgarian ID card was awarded first place as the best ID card in Europe for 2024

Society | February 10, 2025, Monday // 13:02

Over 36,000 Foreign Workers in Bulgaria, But 40% Leave Before Completing Three Months

In 2024, nearly 36,000 foreign workers from 79 countries have been granted permission to work in Bulgaria

Business | February 10, 2025, Monday // 11:02
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Windy Weather and Cold Temperatures Expected in Bulgaria This Weekend

In the coming days, the weather in Bulgaria will be dominated by varying wind conditions

Society » Environment | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 17:12

Mostly Cloudy Weather Across Bulgaria on February 6

The weather in Bulgaria on February 6 will be mostly cloudy, with light snowfall expected in Eastern Bulgaria and mountain regions

Society » Environment | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 17:02

Cold and Windy Weather Expected Across Bulgaria on February 5

On February 5, light snow is expected in parts of Eastern Bulgaria and in mountainous areas

Society » Environment | February 4, 2025, Tuesday // 17:58

Bulgarians Caught in Santorini Quakes as Hundreds Evacuate

Seismic activity on the Greek island of Santorini has continued for a fourth consecutive day

Society » Environment | February 4, 2025, Tuesday // 09:26

Bulgaria's Weather Forecast: Snowfall, Cloudy Skies, and Strong Winds on February 4

The weather across Bulgaria on February 4 is expected to be mostly cloudy, with the southern half of the country seeing more significant cloud coverage.

Society » Environment | February 3, 2025, Monday // 17:27

Sofia Municipality Plans Major Green Space Upgrades for 2025

In 2024, the Sofia Municipality allocated over 1 million leva for the design of 51 green spaces across all 24 districts of the capital

Society » Environment | February 3, 2025, Monday // 12:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria