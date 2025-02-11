Bulgaria's Weather on February 10: Mostly Sunny with Temperatures Ranging from 1°C to 6°C

On February 10, Bulgaria is expected to experience mostly sunny weather with scattered clouds, particularly in Western Bulgaria. In the eastern regions, the cloud cover will begin to break up in the morning, gradually giving way to clearer skies by the afternoon. A light to moderate east-northeasterly wind will prevail across the country, with slightly stronger gusts in the Danubian Plain and Eastern Bulgaria.

The Black Sea coast will initially see significant cloudiness in the morning, but skies will clear as the day progresses, leaving behind mostly sunny conditions by the afternoon. A moderate northerly wind will accompany this shift, with temperatures reaching between 2C and 5C. The seawater temperature is expected to range from 6C to 9C, with sea waves measured at 2 to 4 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, the weather will also be mostly sunny with occasional scattered clouds over Western Bulgaria. Winds will remain light to moderate from the east-northeast, with temperatures expected to hover around minus 1C at 1,200 meters and minus 7C at 2,000 meters.

Overall, temperatures in Sofia will reach a high of 4C, with daytime highs elsewhere ranging between 1C and 6C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)