Trump Says He Spoke with Putin About Ending Ukraine War

Politics » DIPLOMACY | February 9, 2025, Sunday // 10:21
Pete Linforth from Pixabay

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin about ending the war in Ukraine, the New York Post reported, as cited by Reuters.

Aboard Air Force One, Trump declined to specify how many times he had spoken with Putin, stating, “It’s better if I don’t say.” He added that the Russian leader “wants to see people stop dying” (Reuters).

Neither the Kremlin nor the White House has commented on the report.

On Friday, Trump announced that he is likely to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky next week to discuss ending the war, which began with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. He emphasized that he has a concrete plan to stop the conflict but did not reveal any details.

