Drone Sighting Near Sofia Airport Causes Flight Delays

Brussels Shooting in Anderlecht Leaves One Dead, Possible Gang Link
A person was killed in a shooting in Brussels on Friday, believed to be connected to clashes between rival drug gangs, the local prosecutor’s office reported, citing Reuters.
A drone spotted near Sofia Airport caused flight delays last night, the airport’s press center confirmed, as reported by BTA.
Although no flights were diverted, the schedule was adjusted for safety reasons. The incident was reported to the relevant authorities and the Ministry of Interior.
The National Investigation Board for Air, Water, and Rail Transport Accidents verified the case, stating that initial reports indicated the drone was detected near one of the runways, close to Hristo Botev district, before disappearing.
Sofia Airport reminds the public that operating drones over airports and aircraft flight paths is strictly prohibited.
