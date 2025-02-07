Drone Sighting Near Sofia Airport Causes Flight Delays

A drone spotted near Sofia Airport caused flight delays last night, the airport’s press center confirmed, as reported by BTA.

Although no flights were diverted, the schedule was adjusted for safety reasons. The incident was reported to the relevant authorities and the Ministry of Interior.

The National Investigation Board for Air, Water, and Rail Transport Accidents verified the case, stating that initial reports indicated the drone was detected near one of the runways, close to Hristo Botev district, before disappearing.

Sofia Airport reminds the public that operating drones over airports and aircraft flight paths is strictly prohibited.