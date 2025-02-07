Oldest Married Couple in Ruse Municipality Celebrates 73 Years Together

In honor of International Marriage Week (February 7-14), Ruse Mayor Pencho Milkov congratulated Kalya and Miho Mihovi, the oldest married couple in the municipality, who have been together for 73 years. The couple wed in 1951, and on March 3, 2025, they will celebrate their 74th wedding anniversary.

"Your relationship is not only a testament to personal love and devotion but also a symbol of the resilience of family values, which are the foundation of any strong society. The years you have spent together are proof of the strength of your love, the wisdom with which you have overcome challenges, and the warmth you have preserved in your home," the mayor said in his message to the couple, wishing them good health and continued love from their family.

Originally from Borisovo village, Slivo Pole Municipality, Kalya and Miho met there before settling in Ruse. When they married, Kalya was only 16, while Miho, then 21, took leave from military service for their wedding. The hardships of rural life led them to move to the city, where Miho became a sailor for Bulgarian River Shipping, and Kalya often traveled with him on the Danube to avoid long separations. Later, she worked as a teacher at DG "Zdravets", cherishing fond memories from her time there.

The Mihovi family has a son, who followed in his father’s footsteps and became a cargo ship captain. They also have six grandchildren, all of whom live in Ruse and frequently visit and care for them.

Despite life’s challenges, Kalya and Miho feel grateful for their journey, surrounded by family and friends. Their only complaint is that aging has affected their eyesight and hearing, but it hasn’t dampened their spirits. They believe in staying active, even if it’s just short walks to the neighborhood store.

The couple attributes their long-lasting marriage to mutual respect and friendship. Kalya praises Miho for always being her rock and never speaking a harsh word to her. They jokingly regret not having any wedding photos, as they cherish photographs as memories. However, their 73 years of shared experiences continue to warm their hearts and give meaning to their long life together.