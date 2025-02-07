Scam Emails Impersonating Law Firms Target Users in Bulgaria

Cybercriminals are mass-distributing fake emails in Bulgaria, posing as law firms, with the goal of infecting recipients' computers with a Trojan virus. The Cybercrime Unit of GDBOP has warned people not to open such emails.

According to Commissioner Svetlin Lazarov, the scam email falsely accuses recipients of trademark copyright violations and urges them to click a link for more details.

“The link leads to a malicious website, which downloads a Trojan virus onto the victim’s system. Once infected, the computer becomes compromised and accessible to third parties,” Lazarov explained.

Authorities also noted that scammers create these emails easily, using randomly generated free email accounts to distribute them.