Brussels Shooting in Anderlecht Leaves One Dead, Possible Gang Link

Society » INCIDENTS | February 7, 2025, Friday
Brussels Shooting in Anderlecht Leaves One Dead, Possible Gang Link

A person was killed in a shooting in Brussels on Friday, believed to be connected to clashes between rival drug gangs, the local prosecutor’s office reported, citing Reuters. Authorities highlighted the rising crime rates in the Belgian capital, home to the main institutions of the EU.

The Brussels prosecutor's office confirmed that Friday's shooting took place in the Anderlecht district.

Earlier in the week, a separate shooting on Wednesday led to the closure of several metro stations, though no injuries were reported. Authorities pursued the suspects across the city.

Investigators are now looking into whether Friday’s incident is connected to Wednesday’s shooting.

