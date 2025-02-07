Bulgaria to Receive Two More Medical Helicopters by March

Deputy Prime Minister Grozdan Karadzhov announced in Parliament that Bulgaria expects the arrival of two additional medical helicopters by the end of March.

The first helicopter is scheduled to arrive between February 17 and 25, while the second is expected within the next 4–5 weeks.

Once the new helicopters arrive, the currently used aircraft will be sent to the Leonardo company’s base in Italy for maintenance.

A few days ago, this helicopter experienced an electronics issue, requiring an emergency landing.