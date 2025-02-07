One Dead, 18 Injured in 16 Serious Accidents Across Bulgaria in the Last 24 Hours

Brussels Shooting in Anderlecht Leaves One Dead, Possible Gang Link
A person was killed in a shooting in Brussels on Friday, believed to be connected to clashes between rival drug gangs, the local prosecutor’s office reported, citing Reuters.
One Person Dead, 18 Injured in 16 Serious Accidents in Bulgaria Over the Last 24 Hours, Reports the Ministry of Interior
In Sofia, three serious and 24 minor road accidents were registered, resulting in five injuries.
Since the beginning of the month, 82 accidents have occurred nationwide, leading to five fatalities and 96 injuries.
Since the start of the year, 529 road accidents have been recorded, with 37 fatalities and 642 injured.
