Cold but Sunny: Weekend Weather Outlook for Bulgaria

Society | February 7, 2025, Friday // 09:05
Bulgaria: Cold but Sunny: Weekend Weather Outlook for Bulgaria

During the day on Friday, it will be mostly sunny across almost the entire country. More clouds are expected over Southwestern and Eastern Bulgaria. Temporary cloud breaks will occur in the afternoon over mountainous areas.

Daytime temperatures will decrease and will range between 2°C and 7°C.

Weather in Sofia

In the morning, visibility will be reduced. During the day, cloud cover will decrease, leading to sunny weather. A light northwesterly wind will blow. Expected minimum temperatures will be between -5°C and -6°C, while maximum temperatures will reach 3°C to 4°C.

Weather in the Mountains – Be Cautious, High Avalanche Risk!

The mountains will be cloudy. In Rila and Pirin, there will be light snowfall. In the afternoon, the clouds will temporarily break. A moderate to strong northwesterly wind will blow. The maximum temperature at 1,200 meters altitude will be around -5°C, and at 2,000 meters, around -12°C.

Weather Along the Black Sea Coast

The weather along the Black Sea coast will be cloudy, with snow expected in Ludogorie and Strandzha. A light to moderate northeasterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 3°C to 4°C. Expected sea waves will be around 1 to 3 Beaufort scale.

Weather in the Balkans

Over the next 42 hours, weather conditions in the Balkans will stabilize, but temperatures will remain cold. More sunshine is expected over the Western Balkans.

