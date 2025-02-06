'I Would Do the Same Thing Again:' Woman Who Stabbed Three in Sofia to be Placed in Psychiatric Hospital

The Sofia City Court has ordered a 22-year-old woman, who stabbed three passers-by in the capital, to be placed in the psychiatric clinic at Lovech prison for a 30-day examination. The purpose of the evaluation is to assess whether she suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, a condition she was diagnosed with in 2020.

The woman, Nadezhda Kondeva, has reportedly stopped taking her prescribed medication for the past five months, leading to a significant decline in her mental state. Initial examinations indicate that she is severely disoriented, aggressive, and in a psychotic state. In court, Kondeva boldly declared, "I stabbed people with a clear conscience, I was ready to kill them. I deliberately committed the attack. If I am released, this will happen again. I want a life sentence in prison." She also stated, “I am not a sick person. If I were free, I would do the same thing again.”

The attack occurred on Vitosha Street, where Kondeva injured three men. Authorities charged her with attempted murder. Her relatives noted that she had been previously hospitalized five years ago and had not been adhering to her treatment plan for months. Experts believe her actions were a result of a deepening of her paranoid schizophrenia, exacerbated by her decision to stop taking medication.

The court's decision to place her in a psychiatric facility for a detailed evaluation will determine whether she is legally responsible for the attacks. If the examination concludes that she is not mentally fit to stand trial, the case will be closed.

