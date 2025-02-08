Bulgarians Join Balkan Protest Against Soaring Food Prices

Bulgaria has joined Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro in organizing protests against rising food prices. The protest, set for February 13, 2025, is led by the "System is Killing Us" Movement, the Consumer Federation of Bulgaria, and the United Pensioners' Unions. The call for a nationwide boycott of stores has spread via social media, urging citizens to refrain from shopping in any retail chain, supermarket, or grocery store on the specified date.

The organizers of the protest emphasize the devastating impact of recent price hikes on essential goods, which have become unaffordable for many Bulgarians, particularly pensioners living below the poverty line and low-income workers. The price increases have hit items like butter, milk, cheese, meat, and sausages especially hard, with some international retail chains charging higher prices in Bulgaria than in their home countries, despite a significantly lower standard of living in Bulgaria. This has fueled growing outrage among the population, especially as these price increases are seen as unfair and exacerbating the financial struggles of ordinary citizens.

The protest follows similar actions in neighboring countries, where discontent over soaring food costs has led to government responses. In Croatia, for example, public pressure prompted the government to extend price controls from 30 to 70 food items. This move came after the country’s entry into the eurozone, which contributed to a surge in tourism and a corresponding rise in prices. However, after the high tourist season ended, these prices did not drop, further fueling frustration among consumers.