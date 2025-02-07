Bulgarians Prefer Digital Payments for Winter Holidays at Ski Resorts

A recent survey by digital payments company Visa reveals that most Bulgarians planning a winter vacation prefer to pay digitally at ski resorts. The study, which polled 1,028 people aged 18 to 60, found that two-thirds of Bulgarians are looking to spend their winter holidays in the mountains. Of those, 63% expressed a preference for using digital payment methods, such as cards, smartphones, or smartwatches.

Among the respondents, nearly all (92%) plan to spend their winter vacation in Bulgaria. Those considering travel abroad most often opt for ski destinations in Italy and Austria. Convenience and safety are key factors for Bulgarians when choosing their vacation destinations.

Visa's findings show that a lack of digital payment options at ski resorts could lead to a loss of customers. Around 15% of respondents said they would not return to a resort without digital payment options, while 14% would reduce their spending, and 11% might choose a competing resort. More than 60% of Bulgarians prefer to leave their wallets behind and rely solely on mobile phones or smartwatches for payments. The most common transactions are made during check-in (31%), at restaurants and bars (25%), and while shopping (15%).

Dissatisfaction with the lack of digital payment options is apparent, with 38% of respondents complaining about the inability to pay for parking using a card, 25% pointing out difficulties in stores, and 24% at restaurants and bars. Only 14% of participants reported issues with paying for ski services using digital methods.

Krasimira Raicheva, Executive Director of Visa Bulgaria, commented that businesses failing to offer digital payments risk losing customers, particularly in competitive environments such as ski resorts. The trend also highlights how Bulgarians are increasingly seeking to combine winter sports with cultural and leisure activities, such as sightseeing, spa treatments, and enjoying local cuisine.

Regarding spending, 80% of Bulgarians plan to spend up to 1,000 leva per day per person on their winter holidays. Additionally, 28% of Bulgarians expect to take at least two mountain holidays this season, with most trips lasting 2 to 3 days. In addition to Bulgarian visitors, many Romanians and Slovaks are also planning winter getaways. Among Bulgarians traveling abroad, 4% intend to visit Italy, and 3% are planning to go to Austria. However, Romania and Poland are expected to contribute the largest number of foreign tourists to Bulgaria's resorts.

Source: econ.bg