Every Third Property in Bulgaria Purchased with a Mortgage Loan

In the last quarter of 2024, the proportion of properties purchased with mortgage loans in Bulgaria grew to 27%, or roughly every third property. This marks an increase from 22% during the same period the previous year, according to data from the Registry Agency. The rise is attributed to the ongoing increase in property prices, which has pushed more potential buyers to seek financing from banks, explained Tihomir Toshev, a credit consultant from "Credit Center."

The trend is particularly noticeable in Sofia, where 59% of home purchases were financed by loans in the final quarter of 2024, up from 50% the year before. Other major cities saw a similar increase: in Burgas, 36% of properties were purchased with loans, while in Varna and Plovdiv, the percentages stood at 35% and 33%, respectively.

In total, 60,429 sales were registered, with 16,067 involving mortgages. Sofia accounted for the largest number of transactions, with 10,441. This compares to 62,398 sales and 14,326 mortgages during the same period in 2023. As property prices continue to rise, Toshev forecasts that the percentage of transactions financed by loans could climb to 70% in the coming years.

However, there are regulatory measures in place to control lending. The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has introduced restrictions on mortgage loans, including capping the loan term at 30 years and limiting financing to 85% of the property’s valuation. More notably, the debt-to-income ratio for borrowers cannot exceed 50% of their monthly income. These regulations aim to reduce the risk of lending to borrowers who may be unable to meet repayments, as well as to slow down the rapidly rising property prices and avoid the formation of a housing bubble. Toshev believes these measures will likely reduce the number of mortgage applicants by 5-6%.

When it comes to the costs of acquiring a mortgage for a property purchase, bank fees range from 350 to 1,500 leva, including costs for approval, property appraisal (195 leva), and other associated services. For instance, in a case where the value of the property is 200,000 leva and the loan amount is 150,000 leva, fees for the appraisal and loan approval could amount to 640 leva, excluding insurance and monthly maintenance fees.

The real estate market in Burgas continues to be driven by demand from investors, particularly those from neighboring regions like Sliven, Yambol, and Stara Zagora, as well as Bulgarians working abroad. Many Bulgarians living overseas are purchasing seaside properties in anticipation of returning to the country in the future. Meanwhile, property prices in Blagoevgrad are also rising steadily, especially for new homes in the regional center of Pirin, where prices range from 1,200 to 1,500 euros per square meter. Local brokers, however, have raised concerns that the market in Blagoevgrad, Sofia, and other major cities is becoming overvalued.

In Varna, the demand for properties has outstripped supply, contributing to a significant price increase. This trend is expected to persist throughout 2025. Real estate experts also anticipate that the introduction of the euro will lead to a further 5-10% increase in property prices, though this is expected to be more of a speculative, psychological price hike rather than one based on economic fundamentals. Kaloyan Balinov, a real estate broker, emphasized that while there is no real economic reason for such an increase, speculative behavior in Bulgaria often drives these price fluctuations.

