Unemployment Stabilizes but Job Vacancies Remain Limited in Bulgaria

Bulgaria's labor market remained stagnant throughout 2024, with low unemployment levels but an equally limited number of job openings, according to economists from the Institute for Market Economics. The lack of significant reforms in the past year has further exacerbated structural problems in the labor market. These issues, which were already prominent after the post-pandemic recovery, have now become a key barrier to medium-term economic growth.

Following the labor market crisis in 2020 caused by the pandemic and the ensuing business shutdowns, unemployment gradually returned to seasonal fluctuations, rising in winter and falling in summer, driven by tourism and agriculture. Since mid-2021, the unemployment rate has remained stable between 4% and 6%, with approximately 140,000 to 165,000 people unemployed—numbers that are significantly lower than pre-2020 levels. This suggests that the unemployment rate has reached its natural minimum, with most of those capable of working already employed, while many of the unemployed have shifted to the inactive workforce.

Despite the low unemployment, a mismatch between job seekers' skills and market requirements, along with limited regional opportunities, continues to hinder the effectiveness of the labor market. In 2024, the winter peak of unemployment was more pronounced than in 2023, and it remained slightly higher throughout the year. At the same time, job vacancies, a measure of labor demand, remained suppressed, with the summer peaks related to tourism, agriculture, and construction showing only a slight increase. These trends align with the broader economic situation, where shrinking exports, depressed production, and slower economic growth in 2024 had a direct impact on the labor market. Employers are adapting to the chronic shortage of qualified personnel, which remains a key issue.

The profile of the unemployed also contributes to the stagnant labor market. The number of unemployed individuals under 29 has decreased significantly, dropping to between 15,000 and 18,000 in 2024, compared to over 40,000 during the pandemic's peak. However, the reduction in long-term unemployment has been slower, with around 30,000 long-term unemployed individuals remaining. These groups continue to face challenges in finding work, and it is unlikely that they will leave the unemployed category in the near future.

The current stagnation is best illustrated by the Beveridge curve, which shows a low supply and demand for labor in almost all months of 2024. This lack of significant change in the labor market has wider implications, particularly for wage dynamics and overall economic activity. With reduced competition for labor, the pressure on employers to raise wages has eased, especially in sectors such as high-tech, where demand has slowed. Furthermore, slower employment growth poses a risk of missed opportunities for economic expansion, as businesses struggle to hire workers to support their growth. This labor shortage also affects investment, as access to skilled labor is critical for attracting new foreign companies.

Over the past year and a half, the labor market has remained in a holding pattern, with little room left for expansion. The political instability in Bulgaria has hindered the addressing of structural issues in the labor market, which could help integrate excluded working-age groups. However, now that a government is in place, there is an urgent need to address several key reforms. These should focus on improving educational outcomes and enhancing the qualifications of the unemployed, activating the inactive workforce, and introducing measures to encourage investment, technological transformation, and increased labor productivity.

