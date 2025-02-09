Bulgaria’s Minimum Wage: The Lowest in the EU, Yet Steady Growth Over the Last Decade

Bulgarians Join Balkan Protest Against Soaring Food Prices
Bulgaria has joined Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro in organizing protests against rising food prices
Bulgaria has the lowest minimum wage among the European Union member states as of January 2025, standing at 551 euros. In contrast, Luxembourg leads with the highest minimum wage at 2,638 euros. Over the past decade, Bulgaria's minimum wage has seen a modest increase of just under 12%.
As of January 2025, 22 out of the 27 EU countries have established a national minimum wage. The exceptions are Denmark, Italy, Austria, Sweden, and Finland, where no national minimum wage is set.
Based on the national gross monthly minimum wages in euros, EU countries can be divided into three groups. The first group, which includes Luxembourg, Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, and France, has wages above 1,500 euros per month. The second group, with wages ranging from 1,000 to 1,500 euros per month, includes Spain, Slovenia, Poland, Lithuania, Portugal, and Cyprus. Bulgaria, along with Croatia, Greece, Malta, Estonia, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Latvia, and Hungary, falls into the third group, with wages under 1,000 euros per month. For comparison, the federal minimum wage in the United States is 1,210 euros per month.
In terms of wage growth, Bulgaria, alongside Romania, Lithuania, and Poland, has experienced some of the highest average annual increases in the past decade, exceeding 10%. On the other hand, France has seen the lowest average growth rate at just over 2%, while Malta's rate is nearly 3%.
Source: Eurostat
Economists have urged Bulgaria’s leadership to submit an application to the European Commission and the European Central Bank for an extraordinary convergence report on joining the eurozone
Representatives of Bulgaria’s ruling coalition have once again highlighted a significant deficit in the state budget, with Stanislav Balabanov from "There Is Such a People" (TISP) stating that 2025 will be a transitional year regarding the eurozone
Valeri Belchev, former acting Minister of Finance, recently expressed strong concerns about Bulgaria's financial management, particularly focusing on the lack of proper budget management tools
Kalin Hristov, former deputy governor of the Bulgarian National Bank and former finance minister, expressed concern over the public discourse on key economic issues
A recent survey conducted by the "Myara" sociological agency reveals significant skepticism among Bulgarians regarding the adoption of the euro
