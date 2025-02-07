Yet Another Employer Leaves Bulgaria: Unilever Moves 'Denny' Ice Cream Production Abroad

Bulgarians Join Balkan Protest Against Soaring Food Prices
Bulgaria has joined Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro in organizing protests against rising food prices
Unilever, one of the largest employers in the Veliko Tarnovo region and the owner of the "Denny" ice cream brand, has relocated its ice cream production from Bulgaria as of August. Strashimir Grancharov, the company’s regional manager for Bulgaria, cited a shortage of workers as a key reason for the move, stating that labor shortages have made operations increasingly difficult, Money.bg reports.
The production of Unilever’s ice cream brands will now take place in Romania, Greece, and Turkey. Grancharov emphasized that this does not mean the company is shutting down operations in Bulgaria, but rather transferring production due to workforce challenges and the expectation of lower costs in these foreign markets.
Despite the production shift, Unilever’s ice cream factory in Debelets, Veliko Tarnovo, currently employs over 120 workers. The Bulgarian office of the British company assured that all employees affected by the closure will receive compensation. Meanwhile, Unilever’s brands will continue to be sold on the Bulgarian market, and all other company employees in Bulgaria will retain their positions.
Unilever entered Bulgaria’s ice cream market in 2018 after acquiring "Ice Cream Factory" LLC, a company producing well-known brands such as Denny, Cornet, Cremona, and Favorite. Prior to the acquisition, Unilever had already been present in the Bulgarian market with brands like Eskimo and Algida. At the time, "Ice Cream Factory" held a market share of between 5-10% in terms of volume and 10-20% in value, similar to Unilever’s existing market share.
The Debelets production plant, which opened in 2016, became Bulgaria’s second-largest ice cream manufacturing facility. It remained operational even after Unilever took over the business, but now its production is set to move abroad as the company adapts to changing labor and economic conditions.
Sources:
According to a study presented to MPs by Prof. Emilia Chengelova, from the Institute of Philosophy and Sociology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, the shadow (grey/informal) economy in Bulgaria remains high at 33%
A recent survey by digital payments company Visa reveals that most Bulgarians planning a winter vacation prefer to pay digitally at ski resorts
the last quarter of 2024, the proportion of properties purchased with mortgage loans in Bulgaria grew to 27%, or roughly every third property
Bulgaria's labor market remained stagnant throughout 2024
Retail sales across the European Union showed a decline in December, with both the eurozone and the EU reporting decreases
Bulgaria has the lowest minimum wage among the European Union member states as of January 2025, standing at 551 euros
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability