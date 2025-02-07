Yet Another Employer Leaves Bulgaria: Unilever Moves 'Denny' Ice Cream Production Abroad

Business | February 7, 2025, Friday // 10:34
Bulgaria: Yet Another Employer Leaves Bulgaria: Unilever Moves 'Denny' Ice Cream Production Abroad @Pexels

Unilever, one of the largest employers in the Veliko Tarnovo region and the owner of the "Denny" ice cream brand, has relocated its ice cream production from Bulgaria as of August. Strashimir Grancharov, the company’s regional manager for Bulgaria, cited a shortage of workers as a key reason for the move, stating that labor shortages have made operations increasingly difficult, Money.bg reports.

The production of Unilever’s ice cream brands will now take place in Romania, Greece, and Turkey. Grancharov emphasized that this does not mean the company is shutting down operations in Bulgaria, but rather transferring production due to workforce challenges and the expectation of lower costs in these foreign markets.

Despite the production shift, Unilever’s ice cream factory in Debelets, Veliko Tarnovo, currently employs over 120 workers. The Bulgarian office of the British company assured that all employees affected by the closure will receive compensation. Meanwhile, Unilever’s brands will continue to be sold on the Bulgarian market, and all other company employees in Bulgaria will retain their positions.

Unilever entered Bulgaria’s ice cream market in 2018 after acquiring "Ice Cream Factory" LLC, a company producing well-known brands such as Denny, Cornet, Cremona, and Favorite. Prior to the acquisition, Unilever had already been present in the Bulgarian market with brands like Eskimo and Algida. At the time, "Ice Cream Factory" held a market share of between 5-10% in terms of volume and 10-20% in value, similar to Unilever’s existing market share.

The Debelets production plant, which opened in 2016, became Bulgaria’s second-largest ice cream manufacturing facility. It remained operational even after Unilever took over the business, but now its production is set to move abroad as the company adapts to changing labor and economic conditions.

Sources:

  • Money.bg
  • Capital
Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Unilever, Bulgaria, ice cream

Related Articles:

Bulgarians Join Balkan Protest Against Soaring Food Prices

Bulgaria has joined Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro in organizing protests against rising food prices

Society | February 9, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Construction Sector Faces High Violation Rates and Safety Risks

In 2024, labor inspectors in Bulgaria carried out a total of 6,682 inspections in the construction sector, representing 13% of the overall 49,858 inspections conducted across all industries

Business » Industry | February 9, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Shadow Economy in Bulgaria Remains at 33%, Study Reveals Alarming Tolerance Among Youth

According to a study presented to MPs by Prof. Emilia Chengelova, from the Institute of Philosophy and Sociology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, the shadow (grey/informal) economy in Bulgaria remains high at 33%

Business | February 7, 2025, Friday // 19:29

Bulgarians Prefer Digital Payments for Winter Holidays at Ski Resorts

A recent survey by digital payments company Visa reveals that most Bulgarians planning a winter vacation prefer to pay digitally at ski resorts

Business » Tourism | February 7, 2025, Friday // 17:40

Every Third Property in Bulgaria Purchased with a Mortgage Loan

the last quarter of 2024, the proportion of properties purchased with mortgage loans in Bulgaria grew to 27%, or roughly every third property

Business » Properties | February 7, 2025, Friday // 15:50

Unemployment Stabilizes but Job Vacancies Remain Limited in Bulgaria

Bulgaria's labor market remained stagnant throughout 2024

Business | February 7, 2025, Friday // 15:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Shadow Economy in Bulgaria Remains at 33%, Study Reveals Alarming Tolerance Among Youth

According to a study presented to MPs by Prof. Emilia Chengelova, from the Institute of Philosophy and Sociology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, the shadow (grey/informal) economy in Bulgaria remains high at 33%

Business | February 7, 2025, Friday // 19:29

Bulgarians Prefer Digital Payments for Winter Holidays at Ski Resorts

A recent survey by digital payments company Visa reveals that most Bulgarians planning a winter vacation prefer to pay digitally at ski resorts

Business » Tourism | February 7, 2025, Friday // 17:40

Every Third Property in Bulgaria Purchased with a Mortgage Loan

the last quarter of 2024, the proportion of properties purchased with mortgage loans in Bulgaria grew to 27%, or roughly every third property

Business » Properties | February 7, 2025, Friday // 15:50

Unemployment Stabilizes but Job Vacancies Remain Limited in Bulgaria

Bulgaria's labor market remained stagnant throughout 2024

Business | February 7, 2025, Friday // 15:10

Bulgaria's Retail Sales Surge as EU Faces Decline

Retail sales across the European Union showed a decline in December, with both the eurozone and the EU reporting decreases

Business | February 7, 2025, Friday // 12:28

Bulgaria’s Minimum Wage: The Lowest in the EU, Yet Steady Growth Over the Last Decade

Bulgaria has the lowest minimum wage among the European Union member states as of January 2025, standing at 551 euros

Business » Finance | February 7, 2025, Friday // 12:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria