Burgas Launches Ambitious Bid for European Capital of Culture 2032

Burgas has officially launched its bid to become the European Capital of Culture for 2032, taking the first step in the extensive preparation process. The city's Municipal Council unanimously approved the establishment of the Burgas 2032 Foundation, which will oversee the campaign and work towards securing the prestigious title.

Mayor Dimitar Nikolov emphasized the significance of the initiative, stating that Burgas is embarking on this journey with confidence and a strong belief in its potential. He highlighted that thorough preparation is key to increasing the city’s chances of winning the competition. However, he also stressed that the process itself is just as important, as it fosters inspiration and unity among residents. "The cause of Burgas being the European Capital of Culture 2032 deserves us to be united," Nikolov said.

The foundation responsible for leading the campaign consists of five members, with Deputy Mayor for Culture Diana Savateva serving as its chairperson. The city's ambition to secure the title is backed by years of investment in cultural infrastructure and the development of Burgas as a hub for various arts and cultural tourism. Recent projects include the renovation of the Cultural House of the National Theatre of Bulgaria, the establishment of a Center for Contemporary Art housing the Regional Library "Peio Yavorov," and the integration of cultural venues such as St. Anastasia Island, Chengene Skele, and Akve Kalide into the city's cultural landscape.

Burgas’ cultural program benefits from competitive funding mechanisms approved by the Municipal Council, which ensure that both state cultural institutions and the growing independent arts sector have a place in the city's vibrant cultural calendar.

The initiative has received strong backing from national authorities, with Minister of Tourism Miroslav Borshosh expressing his support during a visit to Burgas. He praised the city's administration under Mayor Nikolov, describing it as a model for effective local governance and long-term cultural development. "Burgas and its leadership have demonstrated how local government should function, and this candidacy is the result of years of dedicated work to establish the city as one of Bulgaria’s most dynamic cultural and economic centers," Borshosh stated. He assured that the Ministry of Tourism would fully support the campaign, emphasizing the city's cultural and historical heritage as key elements in its bid for the title.

