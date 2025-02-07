European Natural Gas Prices Surge to 16-Month High Amid Cold Snap

Business » ENERGY | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 15:49
Bulgaria: European Natural Gas Prices Surge to 16-Month High Amid Cold Snap @Pexels

European natural gas prices have climbed above €55 per megawatt-hour for the first time in 16 months, driven by colder temperatures across the continent that are increasing demand for heating fuel. The rise in consumption is further depleting gas storage reserves, which have already seen a significant drop compared to the previous year.

As of 15:15 Bulgarian time, March futures at the Dutch TTF gas hub surged more than 3.5% intraday, reaching €55.40 per megawatt-hour. This marks the highest price level recorded since October 2023. Meteorologists expect temperatures in northwestern Europe to decline further in the coming days, likely accelerating withdrawals from gas storage facilities.

Gas reserves in Europe stood at 51.3% of capacity as of February 4, a sharp decrease from the nearly 69% recorded at the same time last year. The strong drawdown has been driven by an unusually cold winter, which has significantly increased demand for heating and gas-fired power generation.

Despite ample supply, prices have continued their upward trend. Norwegian gas exports have increased following the completion of maintenance work at the Njord field, while liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments to Europe have remained stable. However, traders remain cautious about potential market disruptions amid escalating trade tensions between the United States and China. Beijing recently imposed a 15% tariff on US LNG imports in response to former President Donald Trump’s decision to introduce additional 10% tariffs on Chinese goods.

Sources:

  • Eurostat
  • BNR
Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: European, gas, prices

Related Articles:

Bulgarian MEP: No Discussions on Sending European Troops to Ukraine So Far

|

Gazprom-Backed NIS Weighs Exit from Bulgaria and Romania After Financial Losses

|

Bulgaria's Summer Tourism Prices to Rise by 30% as Early Bookings Surge

|

Gas Supplies Resume in Transnistria After Month-Long Crisis, But Uncertainty Remain

|

European Commission Takes Action Against Bulgaria for Non-Compliance with EU Regulations

|

Rising Prices in Croatia: Is the Euro Really the Main Culprit?

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Bulgaria's Electrical Industry Dominates Exports Despite Key Challenges

For the ninth consecutive year (excluding 2022), the electrical industry remains the largest contributor to Bulgaria's exports, as reported by the Bulgarian Association of Electrical Engineering and Electronics (BASEL)

Business » Energy | February 7, 2025, Friday // 08:22

Gazprom-Backed NIS Weighs Exit from Bulgaria and Romania After Financial Losses

Serbian oil and gas company NIS, controlled by Russia’s Gazprom, is considering exiting its operations in Bulgaria and Romania due to ongoing difficulties in both markets

Business » Energy | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 16:38

Bulgaria Weighs Energy Security as Lukoil Refinery Sale Moves Forward

The Russian company Lukoil initiated the process of selling its Bulgarian assets in June last year, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced during a parliamentary hearing

Business » Energy | January 31, 2025, Friday // 07:47

Bulgaria Among EU Nations Struggling Most to Keep Homes Warm

In 2023, 10.6% of the population in the European Union reported being unable to keep their homes adequately warm

Business » Energy | January 25, 2025, Saturday // 10:26

Bulgaria Shields Businesses from High Electricity Costs Until March

The Bulgarian government has announced a program to compensate businesses and non-household electricity subscribers for high energy costs until the end of March

Business » Energy | January 23, 2025, Thursday // 14:04

Bulgaria Urged to Purchase Lukoil Refinery to Prevent Russian Monopoly

Energy experts and economists have urged the Bulgarian government to consider purchasing the Lukoil refinery in Burgas

Business » Energy | January 22, 2025, Wednesday // 08:54
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria