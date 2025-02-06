Gaza’s Future? Israel Pushes for Mass Exodus as Trump Unveils Big Plans

February 6, 2025, Thursday
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced on Thursday that he has instructed the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) to prepare a plan allowing residents of Gaza to leave if they wish. The plan will include options for departure via land crossings, as well as special arrangements for sea and air travel. Katz emphasized that the people of Gaza should have the right to freedom of movement and migration, as is customary worldwide.

In a post on X, Katz accused Hamas of using civilians as human shields and profiting from the humanitarian aid system while preventing residents from leaving the enclave. He also called on countries that have criticized Israel’s actions in Gaza, such as Spain, Ireland, and Norway, to accept Gazan migrants, arguing that their refusal would expose their "hypocrisy." Katz also mentioned Canada, highlighting its structured immigration program and previous expressions of willingness to accept Gazans.

Additionally, Katz welcomed a proposal by former U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at the long-term reconstruction of Gaza. He described Trump's initiative as a bold step that could create extensive opportunities for those who wish to leave Gaza and support efforts to rebuild a demilitarized, threat-free region after the removal of Hamas, a process he said would take years.

Trump, during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on February 4, stated that the United States would take control of Gaza, dismantle dangerous weapons, clear debris, and focus on economic development to create jobs and housing. He expressed optimism that the ongoing ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas could lead to a more lasting peace, adding that his administration was working to restore trust in alliances and rebuild American influence in the region.

