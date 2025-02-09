Windy Weather and Cold Temperatures Expected in Bulgaria This Weekend

Bulgaria: Windy Weather and Cold Temperatures Expected in Bulgaria This Weekend @Pexels

In the coming days, the weather in Bulgaria will be dominated by varying wind conditions. Over the next 24 hours, winds will ease, with moderate to light easterly winds in most parts, and northern winds in Eastern Bulgaria. Minimum temperatures will range from minus 6° to minus 1°, while in Sofia, it will be around minus 3°. Along the Black Sea coast, temperatures will vary from minus 3° in the north to plus 1° in the south, with maximum temperatures between 2° and 7° across the country. Sofia will experience a maximum of around 4°.

The weather will remain mostly sunny across Bulgaria, although there will be some cloud cover in the southwestern regions and along the coast. Light snow is expected in some areas, particularly on the southern coast, where both rain and snow are possible. In the mountains, the wind will be moderate, coming from the northeast, and the weather will mostly be sunny, though more clouds will be present in the massifs of southwestern Bulgaria and Eastern Stara Planina.

In the Balkans, cloud cover will be denser in the eastern and southern regions, where isolated rain and snow showers are expected. However, the majority of the peninsula will experience sunny weather, with temperatures ranging from 4° in Sofia and Bucharest to 15° in Tirana.

As the weekend approaches, it will remain windy, particularly in Eastern Bulgaria, where moderate northeastern winds will persist. Cloudiness will increase, with light snow showers possible in many areas. While cloudy weather will dominate in the east, sunnier conditions will prevail across the rest of the country. On Sunday, low cloudiness will affect many parts of the plains, and temperatures are expected to drop further.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

