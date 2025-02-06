Ukraine Receives First Batch of French Mirage 2000 Fighter Jets

World » UKRAINE | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 13:44
Bulgaria: Ukraine Receives First Batch of French Mirage 2000 Fighter Jets

France has delivered the first Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine, as announced by French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu. While the exact number of aircraft sent was not disclosed, Lecornu confirmed that Ukrainian pilots, who have undergone extensive training in France, are now ready to operate these jets in defense of Ukraine’s airspace.

The delivery follows an earlier promise by French President Emmanuel Macron, who, in June 2024, pledged to send the Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine. Lecornu noted that the jets arrived on Ukrainian soil on 6 February, marking the beginning of the French commitment to bolster Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

In preparation for the arrival of the fighter jets, Ukrainian pilots have spent several months training on the Mirage 2000 in France. This training program, which began in the summer of 2024, is part of France's broader support for Ukraine's military efforts against Russian aggression.

The initial batch of Mirage 2000-5 aircraft will help enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities against Russian aerial threats. The French government had previously set the delivery of these jets for early 2025, but it appears the timeline has been advanced.

