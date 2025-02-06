Ukraine Receives First Batch of French Mirage 2000 Fighter Jets

Ukraine Strikes Back: 40,000 Russian Troops Lost in Kursk Offensive
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that Russia has suffered significant losses in its six-month-long Kursk operation
France has delivered the first Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine, as announced by French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu. While the exact number of aircraft sent was not disclosed, Lecornu confirmed that Ukrainian pilots, who have undergone extensive training in France, are now ready to operate these jets in defense of Ukraine’s airspace.
The delivery follows an earlier promise by French President Emmanuel Macron, who, in June 2024, pledged to send the Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine. Lecornu noted that the jets arrived on Ukrainian soil on 6 February, marking the beginning of the French commitment to bolster Ukraine's air defense capabilities.
In preparation for the arrival of the fighter jets, Ukrainian pilots have spent several months training on the Mirage 2000 in France. This training program, which began in the summer of 2024, is part of France's broader support for Ukraine's military efforts against Russian aggression.
The initial batch of Mirage 2000-5 aircraft will help enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities against Russian aerial threats. The French government had previously set the delivery of these jets for early 2025, but it appears the timeline has been advanced.
WHO launches its 2025 Ukraine Emergency Appeal seeking $68.4m to meet critical health needs
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that he is willing to engage in direct negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin if it is the only way to achieve peace and prevent further loss of life in Ukraine
US President Donald Trump has expressed interest in negotiating a deal with Ukraine that would allow the US to acquire valuable rare earth metals and other resources in exchange for military support
US President Donald Trump has confirmed that his administration is actively engaged in discussions with Ukraine, Russia, and other relevant parties
The United States is urging Ukraine to hold elections, potentially by the end of 2025, provided a ceasefire with Russia is established in the coming months
