Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that Russia has suffered significant losses in its six-month-long Kursk operation, with approximately 40,000 Russian troops lost since the operation began in August 2024. This includes around 16,100 soldiers killed in action, and 909 Russian troops captured by Ukrainian forces. These prisoners have been crucial in swapping hundreds of Ukrainian defenders previously held by Russia. Syrskyi detailed the broader scope of Russia's losses, including 131 tanks, 689 armored vehicles, 386 artillery systems, and 931 UAVs, among others.

The ongoing offensive in Russia’s Kursk Oblast aimed to disrupt a potential new Russian push in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions. By drawing Russian resources into Kursk, the operation successfully weakened their positions elsewhere. Additionally, North Korea sent 12,000 troops to Kursk to support Russia's efforts, though they also suffered heavy casualties, with around 4,000 soldiers killed or wounded. As of February 6, 2024, Ukrainian forces control significant areas in the region.

Despite these successes, the situation on the frontlines remains volatile. Ukrainian forces reported 90 combat clashes on February 5, 2024, with intense Russian activity in the Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Lyman regions. Russian forces launched numerous airstrikes, shelling Ukrainian positions over 5,800 times and deploying thousands of kamikaze drones. On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian forces repelled several Russian attacks, particularly near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kozacha Lopan. Meanwhile, Russian forces continue to advance in areas like Kupiansk, Lyman, and Toretsk, facing stiff resistance from Ukrainian defenders.

In addition to these operations, Ukrainian drones targeted a key Russian airfield in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Krasnodar Krai, on the night of February 5-6. This airfield serves as a base for Shahed UAVs used in attacks against Ukrainian cities. The strike caused explosions and fires, although the full extent of the damage is still being assessed. The airfield's strategic importance lies in its role in launching kamikaze drones and maintaining aircraft used in attacks on Ukrainian territories like Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

Meanwhile, Russia's efforts to secure a foothold on the right bank of the Oskil River in Kharkiv Oblast continue. Despite several attempts, including one near the village of Topoli, Russian forces have yet to establish a significant bridgehead. Their ongoing reconnaissance and attempts to cross the river are viewed as potential prelude to further Russian advances. Ukraine remains vigilant in countering these moves, pushing back Russian forces and preventing further incursions.

Russia's strategic position remains strained, particularly after its request for North Korean reinforcements, reflecting the growing difficulties it faces in maintaining its military operations. This shift in strategy highlights the escalating human and material costs of the conflict, as Russia’s attempts to expand its territorial control in Ukraine continue to falter.

