Google has decided to scale back some of its diversity hiring targets, following an executive order from President Donald Trump. The order, which targets government contractors, pressures companies to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. In response, Google has joined a growing number of U.S. companies that are either dropping or reducing their DEI programs.

This shift was outlined in a Wednesday email to Google employees and was also reflected in the company's annual filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Google removed a statement from previous reports that emphasized its commitment to diversity and inclusion, notably the pledge to build a workforce representative of its users. The company explained that as a federal contractor, it is reviewing necessary changes following recent court rulings and executive orders regarding DEI policies.

Google's parent company, Alphabet, generates the majority of its 0 billion annual revenue from Google, which employs nearly 183,000 people worldwide. Despite its previous diversity efforts, including a goal to increase underrepresented groups in leadership positions by 30% by 2025, Google's leadership demographics have not drastically changed. Representation of Black employees in leadership rose from 2.6% to 5.1% between 2020 and 2024, while Hispanic representation increased slightly from 3.7% to 4.3%. Female leadership also grew, from 26.7% in 2020 to 32.8% in 2024.

The company’s decision to scale back its DEI programs aligns with similar moves made by other major tech companies, such as Meta, Amazon, and Tesla. Meta abandoned its DEI initiatives shortly before Trump's inauguration, and Amazon halted some programs in December. Non-tech companies, including Disney, McDonald's, and Walmart, have also begun reducing their DEI efforts.

Trump’s executive order could have significant financial consequences for companies with DEI programs deemed in violation of federal regulations. If found in violation, contractors could face damages up to three times the government’s losses under the 1863 False Claims Act. The order also directs federal agencies to investigate DEI practices in large corporations and nonprofits, identifying what may be considered “illegal discrimination or preference.”

Google's shift follows a broader trend where companies struggle to navigate the administration's challenge to identify which DEI policies are illegal. These initiatives often include practices like anti-discrimination training, pay equity studies, and efforts to increase the recruitment of minority groups and women. While Google had made progress in hiring from underrepresented groups, including a focus on hiring more Black and Latino employees after George Floyd's death in 2020, the company's overall demographic makeup has remained largely unchanged.

In its 2024 diversity report, Google noted that Black employees make up 5.7% of its workforce, while Latino employees account for 7.5%. The company also reported that two-thirds of its global workforce is male, with women representing about a third of the leadership roles.

