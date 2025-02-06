EU Prosecutor Alleges Bulgaria's Lack of Cooperation in Crucial Investigations

World » EU | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 11:12
Bulgaria: EU Prosecutor Alleges Bulgaria's Lack of Cooperation in Crucial Investigations Teodora Georgieva

Teodora Georgieva, the head of the Bulgarian office of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), raised serious concerns at a legal conference in Sofia on Tuesday, accusing Bulgarian authorities of obstructing investigations. Georgieva revealed multiple instances where individuals cooperating with EPPO probes were dismissed from their state positions, citing the lack of support from local authorities.

One particular case involved the Ministry of Interior, which refused to comply with a court order to search and seize materials from an office. Following a complaint from EPPO, the police conducted an internal investigation, ultimately concluding that no wrongdoing had occurred, according to Georgieva. She further highlighted the persistent issue of certain companies repeatedly securing public tenders above a specific value despite lacking the necessary experience and qualifications. These firms, she suggested, had found ways to bypass legal requirements and dominate procurement contracts.

Georgieva also pointed out a major legal gap in Bulgaria concerning customs fraud, such as the falsification of goods' origin, quantity, and quality data. She criticized the fact that this is treated merely as an administrative violation rather than a criminal act. This, she argued, harms the EU's internal market and undermines fair trade, especially given Bulgaria's position as an external EU border.

Additionally, Georgieva stressed that Bulgaria had not fully implemented the EU's directive on fraud impacting the EU's financial interests. In particular, she pointed to the lack of criminal liability for legal entities involved in financial crimes. The prosecutor called for urgent legislative changes to address these issues and ensure that Bulgaria aligns with EU standards in tackling corruption and fraud.

Sources:

  • Georgi Gotev, Euractiv.bg
  • BTA
EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EPPO, Bulgaria, Prosecutor

Related Articles:

Yet Another Employer Leaves Bulgaria: Unilever Moves 'Denny' Ice Cream Production Abroad

|

Burgas Launches Ambitious Bid for European Capital of Culture 2032

|

Bulgaria's Electrical Industry Dominates Exports Despite Key Challenges

|

Windy Weather and Cold Temperatures Expected in Bulgaria This Weekend

|

Nationwide Supermarket Boycott Planned in Bulgaria Over Rising Prices

|

Bulgaria Sees Fivefold Increase in Military Service Applications After Pay Boost

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

EU Targets Temu and Shein with Stricter Customs and Consumer Protection Rules

The European Commission has launched investigations into Chinese e-commerce giants Temu and Shein over concerns related to consumer protection

World » EU | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 16:06

Bulgarian MEP: No Discussions on Sending European Troops to Ukraine So Far

Bulgarian MEP Andrey Novakov stated in an interview with BNR that there have been no discussions about deploying European military units to Ukraine

World » EU | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 18:29

Latvia and Sweden Demand Compensation After Bulgarian Ship Damaged Baltic Sea Cable

Sweden and Latvia are preparing to seek compensation for the damages caused by the fiber optic cable disruption in the Baltic Sea, as confirmed by the Prime Minister of Latvia

World » EU | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 17:25

Europe Prepares Countermeasures as Trump Threatens Tariffs on the EU

The European Union is preparing to impose retaliatory measures on the United States if President Donald Trump follows through on his threat to levy tariffs on the bloc

World » EU | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 10:26

Gas Supplies Resume in Transnistria After Month-Long Crisis, But Uncertainty Remain

Gas supplies to Transnistria have resumed after a month-long disruption, restoring heating to apartments in the breakaway region

World » EU | February 4, 2025, Tuesday // 09:47

EU Moves Toward Unified Air Defense as Leaders Discuss Security Challenges

The European Council in Brussels focused on the creation of a European air and missile defense system

World » EU | February 4, 2025, Tuesday // 09:33
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria