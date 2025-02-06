EU Prosecutor Alleges Bulgaria's Lack of Cooperation in Crucial Investigations
Teodora Georgieva, the head of the Bulgarian office of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), raised serious concerns at a legal conference in Sofia on Tuesday, accusing Bulgarian authorities of obstructing investigations. Georgieva revealed multiple instances where individuals cooperating with EPPO probes were dismissed from their state positions, citing the lack of support from local authorities.
One particular case involved the Ministry of Interior, which refused to comply with a court order to search and seize materials from an office. Following a complaint from EPPO, the police conducted an internal investigation, ultimately concluding that no wrongdoing had occurred, according to Georgieva. She further highlighted the persistent issue of certain companies repeatedly securing public tenders above a specific value despite lacking the necessary experience and qualifications. These firms, she suggested, had found ways to bypass legal requirements and dominate procurement contracts.
Georgieva also pointed out a major legal gap in Bulgaria concerning customs fraud, such as the falsification of goods' origin, quantity, and quality data. She criticized the fact that this is treated merely as an administrative violation rather than a criminal act. This, she argued, harms the EU's internal market and undermines fair trade, especially given Bulgaria's position as an external EU border.
Additionally, Georgieva stressed that Bulgaria had not fully implemented the EU's directive on fraud impacting the EU's financial interests. In particular, she pointed to the lack of criminal liability for legal entities involved in financial crimes. The prosecutor called for urgent legislative changes to address these issues and ensure that Bulgaria aligns with EU standards in tackling corruption and fraud.
Sources:
- Georgi Gotev, Euractiv.bg
- BTA
