EU Targets Temu and Shein with Stricter Customs and Consumer Protection Rules

World » EU | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 16:06
Bulgaria: EU Targets Temu and Shein with Stricter Customs and Consumer Protection Rules

The European Commission has launched investigations into Chinese e-commerce giants Temu and Shein over concerns related to consumer protection, product safety, and misleading promotions. The probes aim to determine whether the companies comply with EU regulations, as officials raise alarms about potentially dangerous goods and deceptive marketing practices.

One of the key issues prompting regulatory scrutiny is the staggering volume of low-value shipments entering the EU. In 2023 alone, more than 4.6 billion small parcels arrived in the bloc, translating to around 12 million packages per day. These shipments, often ordered through Chinese platforms, are currently exempt from customs duties if they are valued under 150 euros. This loophole has encouraged companies to split orders into multiple smaller parcels to avoid paying import duties.

In response, the European Commission is proposing changes to customs regulations, including removing the 150 euros duty exemption. Under the new rules, all shipments—regardless of value—would be subject to customs duties. Additionally, Brussels is considering introducing a customs fee to help finance the screening of billions of incoming parcels, as authorities suspect a significant portion of these products may be counterfeit or unsafe. However, the exact amount of the proposed fee has yet to be determined.

The regulatory push follows months of heightened scrutiny of Chinese e-commerce platforms. In mid-2024, the Commission sent Shein a series of questions as part of its ongoing investigation. The company has stated that it intends to fully cooperate with EU authorities. Meanwhile, a separate probe into Temu has been underway since October 2024, with regulators also examining allegations of false promotions and fabricated product reviews.

Sources:

  • bTV
  • Club Z
  • European Commission

 

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Shein, temu, EU

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Retail Sales Surge as EU Faces Decline

Retail sales across the European Union showed a decline in December, with both the eurozone and the EU reporting decreases

Business | February 7, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Minimum Wage: The Lowest in the EU, Yet Steady Growth Over the Last Decade

Bulgaria has the lowest minimum wage among the European Union member states as of January 2025, standing at 551 euros

Business » Finance | February 7, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Latvia and Sweden Demand Compensation After Bulgarian Ship Damaged Baltic Sea Cable

Sweden and Latvia are preparing to seek compensation for the damages caused by the fiber optic cable disruption in the Baltic Sea, as confirmed by the Prime Minister of Latvia

World » EU | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 17:25

Bulgaria's President Calls for EU Cooperation on Defense and Urges Swift Price Control Measures

President Rumen Radev addressed the challenges faced by European countries in increasing defense spending during his speech at an Economist magazine forum in Sofia

Politics | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 12:02

Europe Prepares Countermeasures as Trump Threatens Tariffs on the EU

The European Union is preparing to impose retaliatory measures on the United States if President Donald Trump follows through on his threat to levy tariffs on the bloc

World » EU | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 10:26

EU Moves Toward Unified Air Defense as Leaders Discuss Security Challenges

The European Council in Brussels focused on the creation of a European air and missile defense system

World » EU | February 4, 2025, Tuesday // 09:33
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

EU Prosecutor Alleges Bulgaria's Lack of Cooperation in Crucial Investigations

Teodora Georgieva, the head of the Bulgarian office of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), raised serious concerns at a legal conference in Sofia on Tuesday, accusing Bulgarian authorities of obstructing investigations

World » EU | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 11:12

Bulgarian MEP: No Discussions on Sending European Troops to Ukraine So Far

Bulgarian MEP Andrey Novakov stated in an interview with BNR that there have been no discussions about deploying European military units to Ukraine

World » EU | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 18:29

Latvia and Sweden Demand Compensation After Bulgarian Ship Damaged Baltic Sea Cable

Sweden and Latvia are preparing to seek compensation for the damages caused by the fiber optic cable disruption in the Baltic Sea, as confirmed by the Prime Minister of Latvia

World » EU | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 17:25

Europe Prepares Countermeasures as Trump Threatens Tariffs on the EU

The European Union is preparing to impose retaliatory measures on the United States if President Donald Trump follows through on his threat to levy tariffs on the bloc

World » EU | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 10:26

Gas Supplies Resume in Transnistria After Month-Long Crisis, But Uncertainty Remain

Gas supplies to Transnistria have resumed after a month-long disruption, restoring heating to apartments in the breakaway region

World » EU | February 4, 2025, Tuesday // 09:47

EU Moves Toward Unified Air Defense as Leaders Discuss Security Challenges

The European Council in Brussels focused on the creation of a European air and missile defense system

World » EU | February 4, 2025, Tuesday // 09:33
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria