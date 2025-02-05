Over 11,000 Evacuate Santorini as Strong Earthquakes Persist

Seismic activity near Santorini remains intense, with more than 6,400 earthquakes recorded in the past ten days. The latest and strongest tremor, measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale, struck between the islands of Amorgos and Santorini. While no major damage has been reported, Greek authorities have implemented precautionary measures, and emergency response teams have been deployed to the affected areas.

Evacuations from Santorini continue, with over 11,000 people having left the island. Around 7,000 people departed by ferry, while 4,000 traveled by air. Among those who have evacuated are nearly all Bulgarians residing on the island. According to Rady Radev, a Bulgarian resident in Santorini, only about ten Bulgarians remained as of Wednesday, but they were expected to leave soon.

Schools remain closed on Santorini and several neighboring islands, including Anafi, Paros, Naxos, and Mykonos. Authorities are set to reassess the situation by Friday before deciding when educational activities can resume. Meanwhile, emergency response teams, including firefighters specialized in natural disasters and rescue dogs, have been dispatched to the island. Helicopters are on standby, and the coast guard and armed forces are prepared to assist vulnerable individuals who may need to evacuate.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed confidence in the scientific assessments of the situation, emphasizing that emergency plans have been fully implemented. He reassured the public that all necessary resources have been mobilized and urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with authorities.

Santorini, located on the Hellenic Volcanic Arc, has a history of seismic activity, but experts have confirmed that the recent tremors are due to tectonic plate movements rather than volcanic activity. While scientists cannot predict earthquakes with precision, Santorini’s location near a major fault line makes it particularly prone to seismic events. The situation continues to be closely monitored.

