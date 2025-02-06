Trump Signs Executive Order Banning Transgender Athletes from Women’s Sports

World | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 09:41
Bulgaria: Trump Signs Executive Order Banning Transgender Athletes from Women’s Sports

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aiming to prevent transgender women and girls from participating in women’s sports. The order directs federal agencies to withdraw funding from schools that do not comply with the new regulations. Speaking at a signing ceremony in the White House East Room, Trump stated that the move was intended to protect the integrity of women’s sports.

The order, titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,” does not explicitly mention transgender athletes. However, Trump and his administration have framed the issue as a fight against what they call “gender ideology.” At the ceremony, Trump said that his administration would investigate any school allowing transgender athletes to compete in women’s categories for violations of Title IX, the federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in education. Schools found in violation risk losing federal funding, which typically accounts for less than 10% of public school revenue, with most funding coming from state and local sources.

The administration has positioned the move as part of a broader effort to restrict what it terms “gender ideology” in education and public policy. In addition to the sports ban, another executive order seeks to remove federal funding from schools that promote the idea that gender identity can be separate from biological sex. The administration also directed the State Department to push for international sports organizations, including the International Olympic Committee, to adopt similar policies, basing eligibility solely on biological sex rather than gender identity or testosterone levels.

Public opinion on the issue is divided. The White House cited a 2023 Gallup poll indicating that nearly 70% of Americans believe athletes should compete according to their sex assigned at birth. Additionally, a January poll from The New York Times and Ipsos found that 67% of Democrats opposed transgender participation in women’s sports. Supporters of the order argue that transgender women have an unfair advantage in competition and that the rule is necessary to protect female athletes.

However, civil rights organizations and LGBTQ+ advocacy groups have strongly condemned the order. Amnesty International stated that it could lead to invasive testing of all athletes and argued that transgender people should have the right to compete with dignity. Critics also contend that the executive order could result in the exclusion of an already marginalized group from school sports, reinforcing discrimination. They also point out that transgender athletes make up a small fraction of competitors, arguing that concerns about their impact on sports are exaggerated.

Several states have already implemented laws restricting transgender participation in sports at the K-12 and collegiate levels. In January, just before Trump’s inauguration, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to ban transgender women and girls from competing in female sports programs nationwide. However, the measure faces an uncertain future in the Senate, where at least seven Democrats would need to join Republicans to advance it.

Legal challenges to Trump’s policy are expected. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong described the order as a “lawless draconian threat” and vowed to challenge it in court. Civil rights groups argue that the ban contradicts Title IX’s original intent to expand opportunities for women and girls in sports. Under the Biden administration, Title IX protections were expanded to include gender identity and sexual orientation, but a recent court ruling overturned those changes, opening the door for Trump’s administration to implement a stricter interpretation.

Athletic organizations such as the NCAA may now be pressured to revise their policies to align with the new federal standard. NCAA President Charlie Baker had previously called for clearer legal guidance on the issue and stated that the organization would consider adjusting its current sport-by-sport approach in response to Trump’s order.

Trump’s actions on transgender rights extend beyond sports. His administration has already signed multiple executive orders restricting transgender inclusion in schools, military service, and federal-funded programs. A recent order also aims to prevent transgender women from being housed in women’s prisons or receiving gender-affirming medical care while incarcerated.

Sources:

  • NPR
  • New York Times
Tags: Trump, men, women, sports

