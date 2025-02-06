Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Тomova Shines in Cluj-Napoca, Reaches Tennis Quarterfinals

Sports | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 09:25
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Тomova Shines in Cluj-Napoca, Reaches Tennis Quarterfinals

Viktoriya Tomova has advanced to the quarterfinals of the tennis tournament in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, after securing a hard-fought victory over second-seeded Olga Danilovic in the second round. The Bulgarian triumphed with a 7:5, 7:5 win in a match that lasted an hour and 57 minutes.

Tomova displayed remarkable composure and resilience, overturning deficits in both sets to claim victory over Danilovic, who is ranked 41st in the world. She started the match cautiously and suffered an early break in the opening game. At 5:4, Danilovic had a chance to close out the set on her serve but allowed a break point for the third time, which Tomova capitalized on. With newfound momentum, the Bulgarian secured another break to wrap up the first set in 57 minutes.

The second set followed a similar pattern, with Danilovic taking the lead at 4:3 and later earning a set point at 5:4 on her serve. However, Tomova held firm, equalizing at 5:5 before breaking once more to seal the match.

In the quarterfinals, Tomova will face the winner of the match between Czech Katerina Siniakova and American Caroline Dolehide. Meanwhile, Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina and Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich have also secured spots in the quarterfinals and will compete against each other for a place in the semifinals.

Sources:

  • BTA
  • BNR
