Nationwide Supermarket Boycott Planned in Bulgaria Over Rising Prices

Bulgaria is the latest country in the Balkans to join a growing movement of supermarket boycotts triggered by rising prices. The initiative, which initially started in Croatia, has now spread to other Balkan nations, with Bulgaria organizing its own protest.

The boycott has been arranged through social media, particularly Facebook, by several organizations, including the "System is Killing Us" Movement, the Federation of Consumers in Bulgaria, and the United Pensioners' Unions. The groups have called for a nationwide boycott on February 13, 2025, urging Bulgarians to refrain from shopping at any grocery store, supermarket, or retail chain.

In their statement, the organizers pointed out the sharp increase in the cost of essential goods over recent weeks, a situation they described as disastrous for both the 800,000 pensioners living below the poverty line and the working poor in Bulgaria. These groups are struggling to meet basic food and living expenses. They also expressed outrage that products like butter, milk, cheese, meat, and sausages are priced higher in Bulgarian branches of foreign retail chains than in the stores in the countries where these chains originate, despite the stark difference in living standards.

The boycott aims to draw attention to the significant financial strain caused by these price hikes, which are affecting a large portion of the population.

