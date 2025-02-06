Nationwide Supermarket Boycott Planned in Bulgaria Over Rising Prices

Society | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 12:32
Bulgaria: Nationwide Supermarket Boycott Planned in Bulgaria Over Rising Prices

Bulgaria is the latest country in the Balkans to join a growing movement of supermarket boycotts triggered by rising prices. The initiative, which initially started in Croatia, has now spread to other Balkan nations, with Bulgaria organizing its own protest.

The boycott has been arranged through social media, particularly Facebook, by several organizations, including the "System is Killing Us" Movement, the Federation of Consumers in Bulgaria, and the United Pensioners' Unions. The groups have called for a nationwide boycott on February 13, 2025, urging Bulgarians to refrain from shopping at any grocery store, supermarket, or retail chain.

In their statement, the organizers pointed out the sharp increase in the cost of essential goods over recent weeks, a situation they described as disastrous for both the 800,000 pensioners living below the poverty line and the working poor in Bulgaria. These groups are struggling to meet basic food and living expenses. They also expressed outrage that products like butter, milk, cheese, meat, and sausages are priced higher in Bulgarian branches of foreign retail chains than in the stores in the countries where these chains originate, despite the stark difference in living standards.

The boycott aims to draw attention to the significant financial strain caused by these price hikes, which are affecting a large portion of the population.

Sources:

  • Club Z
  • Facebook
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: boycott, supermarkets, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Yet Another Employer Leaves Bulgaria: Unilever Moves 'Denny' Ice Cream Production Abroad

|

Burgas Launches Ambitious Bid for European Capital of Culture 2032

|

Bulgaria's Electrical Industry Dominates Exports Despite Key Challenges

|

Windy Weather and Cold Temperatures Expected in Bulgaria This Weekend

|

EU Prosecutor Alleges Bulgaria's Lack of Cooperation in Crucial Investigations

|

Bulgaria Sees Fivefold Increase in Military Service Applications After Pay Boost

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Burgas Launches Ambitious Bid for European Capital of Culture 2032

Burgas has officially launched its bid to become the European Capital of Culture for 2032, taking the first step in the extensive preparation process

Society » Culture | February 7, 2025, Friday // 10:11

Bulgaria to Introduce Real-Time Monitoring of E-Prescriptions from April 2025

Real-Time Monitoring of Electronic Prescriptions to Be Introduced by Bulgaria’s National Health Insurance Fund from April 1, 2025

Society » Health | February 7, 2025, Friday // 09:10

One Dead, 18 Injured in 16 Serious Accidents Across Bulgaria in the Last 24 Hours

One Person Dead, 18 Injured in 16 Serious Accidents in Bulgaria Over the Last 24 Hours, Reports the Ministry of Interior

Society » Incidents | February 7, 2025, Friday // 09:09

Cold but Sunny: Weekend Weather Outlook for Bulgaria

During the day on Friday, it will be mostly sunny across almost the entire country.

Society | February 7, 2025, Friday // 09:05

Windy Weather and Cold Temperatures Expected in Bulgaria This Weekend

In the coming days, the weather in Bulgaria will be dominated by varying wind conditions

Society » Environment | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 17:12

Bulgarian Health Authorities Warn Against Dangerous TikTok Trend Involving Paracetamol

The Bulgarian Ministry of Health, along with the Drug Executive Agency, is urging the public to use medicinal products only for specific purposes and when symptoms are presen

Society » Health | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 14:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria