Bulgarian Village Struggles with Lack of Road as Resident Dies Due to Delayed Ambulance

A resident of the Bulgarian village of Breze has tragically died due to a fatal delay in receiving medical attention, as the ambulance was unable to reach him on time. The village has been facing this issue for years due to the lack of a proper road, as confirmed by Breze's mayor, Irina Kochovska. The man, who suffered a heart attack, was initially attended to by medics who arrived promptly; however, because of impassable roads, the ambulance had to stop at a distance from the man's home. Local residents were then called upon to carry him, further delaying the response by about an hour. The mayor reported that the man’s condition worsened during this time, and he was declared dead after the ambulance departed.

The absence of a functional road has been an ongoing issue for 15 years, Kochovska said. Despite multiple reports submitted to the Municipality of Devin, no progress has been made. Last summer, the village organized a protest, resulting in a promise of road construction with 31,000 leva allocated for the project. While a contractor was selected, construction has been delayed, with officials now promising to begin after the winter season.

The lack of proper infrastructure has also affected other areas in the village. Kochovska mentioned that three streets remain completely inaccessible, and this is not the first such incident. The mayor voiced concerns about the situation worsening during the winter, pointing out that the village cemetery is also difficult to reach, complicating funeral arrangements. In one case, following the death of an elderly woman, the body had to be stored in a refrigerator in Smolyan until weather conditions allowed access to the cemetery. A villager has been transporting the deceased in his own truck as a charitable service, as no other means are available.

In addition to these challenges, the village recently experienced a fire near the home of the deceased man, which destroyed three barns. Although the fire department was quick to respond, the area was inaccessible, and only the proximity of a fire hydrant prevented further damage.

This tragic situation has prompted Mayor Kochovska, in her first term, to send petitions to various authorities, including the Regional Governor of Smolyan, the President, the Ombudsman, and even European institutions, in the hope of bringing attention to the ongoing infrastructure issues in Breze.

