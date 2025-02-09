Bulgaria Sees Fivefold Increase in Military Service Applications After Pay Boost

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense has reported a significant rise in the number of individuals interested in joining the military. After a 30% salary increase, the number of applicants has surged by 3 to 5 times. Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov highlighted that salary adjustments have varied across ranks, with generals receiving a 30% raise, sergeants seeing up to a 33% increase, and soldiers benefiting from the highest percentage boost due to a greater shortage in this group.

Zapryanov expressed confidence that this salary increase was an effective tool in attracting personnel and confirmed that the country would not need to introduce conscription as long as the interest in military service remains high. The government’s approach is already yielding positive results in recruitment numbers.

Additionally, Zapryanov discussed a strategic decision to replace old ammunition with new, which has resulted in cost savings of half a billion leva. He further explained that compensation received from the USA, EU, and Denmark, amounting to one billion leva, was part of this exchange of equipment. This, he noted, allowed Bulgaria to provide outdated weapons and equipment in return for financial support.

He also pointed out that Bulgaria's support for Ukraine had brought financial returns, with the Ministry receiving 348 million leva from the packages sent last year. However, Zapryanov clarified that Ukraine had not made any recent requests for additional assistance from Bulgaria.

