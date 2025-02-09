Bulgaria Sees Fivefold Increase in Military Service Applications After Pay Boost

Bulgarians Join Balkan Protest Against Soaring Food Prices
Bulgaria has joined Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro in organizing protests against rising food prices
The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense has reported a significant rise in the number of individuals interested in joining the military. After a 30% salary increase, the number of applicants has surged by 3 to 5 times. Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov highlighted that salary adjustments have varied across ranks, with generals receiving a 30% raise, sergeants seeing up to a 33% increase, and soldiers benefiting from the highest percentage boost due to a greater shortage in this group.
Zapryanov expressed confidence that this salary increase was an effective tool in attracting personnel and confirmed that the country would not need to introduce conscription as long as the interest in military service remains high. The government’s approach is already yielding positive results in recruitment numbers.
Additionally, Zapryanov discussed a strategic decision to replace old ammunition with new, which has resulted in cost savings of half a billion leva. He further explained that compensation received from the USA, EU, and Denmark, amounting to one billion leva, was part of this exchange of equipment. This, he noted, allowed Bulgaria to provide outdated weapons and equipment in return for financial support.
He also pointed out that Bulgaria's support for Ukraine had brought financial returns, with the Ministry receiving 348 million leva from the packages sent last year. However, Zapryanov clarified that Ukraine had not made any recent requests for additional assistance from Bulgaria.
Sources:
A joint contingent of border security officers from Bulgaria, Austria, Romania, and Hungary will officially begin operations today
Bulgaria has officially received its first F-16 Block 70 fighter jet at a ceremony held at Lockheed Martin’s production facility in Greenville, South Carolina
Lockheed Martin is officially handing over the first of eight F-16 fighter jets to the Bulgarian Air Force
Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov will travel to the United States for a three-day visit starting January 29
The Bulgarian Naval Forces have been maintaining a heightened state of readiness for mine countermeasures to ensure safe navigation in the country's maritime territory
Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has implemented a 30% salary increase for the Bulgarian Army
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability