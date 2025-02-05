Bulgaria to Implement Measures Against Price Speculation During Euro Transition
The Bulgarian government is committed to using all available measures to prevent price speculation during the transition from the lev to the euro. This was the response of Deputy Prime Minister Grozdan Karadjov to President Rumen Radev's criticism regarding the delayed establishment of price control bodies.
Karadjov emphasized that Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone would become a priority for the administration, but only after the primary goal of securing a balanced budget, reducing the deficit to 3%, and limiting public spending to 40% of GDP. He assured that the government was focused on a budget that would guide the country out of the fiscal difficulties caused by excessive spending. The Deputy Prime Minister reiterated that the government would stick to these financial guidelines, avoiding experimental policies that could burden the people.
Sources:
- BTA
- BNR
Bulgaria's Borissov Calls for Suspension of Media Grants Amid Budget Controversy
Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, escalated his criticism of Bulgarian media outlets receiving grants today, calling for the suspension of such funding
Bulgaria Sees Fivefold Increase in Military Service Applications After Pay Boost
The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense has reported a significant rise in the number of individuals interested in joining the military
Bulgarian Parliament Rejects Proposal to Investigate Soros Foundations
The Bulgarian Parliament rejected the proposal to create a Temporary Commission that would investigate the activities of George Soros, Alexander Soros, and their associated foundations in Bulgaria
Survey Shows GERB's Dominance in Bulgaria, While Economic Stability Remains a Key Concern
According to a recent sociological survey by "Trend," GERB maintains a strong lead with 26.6% of voter support, significantly ahead of its competitors
Bulgaria's President Calls for EU Cooperation on Defense and Urges Swift Price Control Measures
President Rumen Radev addressed the challenges faced by European countries in increasing defense spending during his speech at an Economist magazine forum in Sofia
Bulgaria's Parliament to Discuss Investigation into Soros’ Foundations and Proposed Foreign Agents Law
The Bulgarian National Assembly is set to discuss the establishment of a Temporary Commission to investigate the activities of George Soros