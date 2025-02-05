Bulgaria to Implement Measures Against Price Speculation During Euro Transition

The Bulgarian government is committed to using all available measures to prevent price speculation during the transition from the lev to the euro. This was the response of Deputy Prime Minister Grozdan Karadjov to President Rumen Radev's criticism regarding the delayed establishment of price control bodies.

Karadjov emphasized that Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone would become a priority for the administration, but only after the primary goal of securing a balanced budget, reducing the deficit to 3%, and limiting public spending to 40% of GDP. He assured that the government was focused on a budget that would guide the country out of the fiscal difficulties caused by excessive spending. The Deputy Prime Minister reiterated that the government would stick to these financial guidelines, avoiding experimental policies that could burden the people.

