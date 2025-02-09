Mostly Cloudy Weather Across Bulgaria on February 6

Bulgarians Join Balkan Protest Against Soaring Food Prices
Bulgaria has joined Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro in organizing protests against rising food prices
The weather in Bulgaria on February 6 will be mostly cloudy, with light snowfall expected in Eastern Bulgaria and mountain regions. The wind will be moderate to strong, particularly in Eastern Bulgaria, coming from the north-northeast. Temperatures will range from lows of -6°C to 16°C, with Sofia experiencing a low of -4°C. Highs will vary from 2°C to 7°C, and Sofia will see a high of 5°C.
The Black Sea coast will also be cloudy, with a moderate to strong north-northeasterly wind. Temperatures along the coast will be between 3°C and 5°C, and the sea water temperature will be around 8°C to 9°C.
In the mountains, there will be cloudy weather with snowfall in certain areas. The wind will be moderate to strong from the north, and temperatures will be -3°C at 1,200 meters and -10°C at 2,000 meters.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
In the coming days, the weather in Bulgaria will be dominated by varying wind conditions
On February 5, light snow is expected in parts of Eastern Bulgaria and in mountainous areas
Seismic activity on the Greek island of Santorini has continued for a fourth consecutive day
The weather across Bulgaria on February 4 is expected to be mostly cloudy, with the southern half of the country seeing more significant cloud coverage.
In 2024, the Sofia Municipality allocated over 1 million leva for the design of 51 green spaces across all 24 districts of the capital
The weather across Bulgaria on February 3 will be mostly cloudy
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability