Mostly Cloudy Weather Across Bulgaria on February 6

The weather in Bulgaria on February 6 will be mostly cloudy, with light snowfall expected in Eastern Bulgaria and mountain regions. The wind will be moderate to strong, particularly in Eastern Bulgaria, coming from the north-northeast. Temperatures will range from lows of -6°C to 16°C, with Sofia experiencing a low of -4°C. Highs will vary from 2°C to 7°C, and Sofia will see a high of 5°C.

The Black Sea coast will also be cloudy, with a moderate to strong north-northeasterly wind. Temperatures along the coast will be between 3°C and 5°C, and the sea water temperature will be around 8°C to 9°C.

In the mountains, there will be cloudy weather with snowfall in certain areas. The wind will be moderate to strong from the north, and temperatures will be -3°C at 1,200 meters and -10°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)