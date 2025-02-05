Horrific Violence in Congo: Women Inmates Raped and Burned During Rebel Assault

During the recent chaos in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, hundreds of female prisoners were raped and burned alive after Rwandan-backed M23 rebels entered the city. The women were attacked in their section of Munzenze prison during a mass escape, as thousands of male prisoners also fled. According to a senior UN official, the area housing the women was set on fire, leading to their deaths. Images captured on January 27 show black smoke rising from the prison following the breach by the rebels. Although details remain limited, the atrocity is considered one of the most brutal incidents in the ongoing M23-led conflict in eastern Congo.

The UN peacekeeping force, based in Goma, has been unable to investigate further due to restrictions imposed by the M23, and the identities of the perpetrators remain unclear. As of February 5, approximately 2,000 bodies were still awaiting burial in Goma. Vivian van de Perre, the deputy head of the UN peacekeeping mission in Goma, described the violence, stating that the women were raped before the women’s wing was set on fire. The breakout saw around 4,000 prisoners escape, with the women’s wing becoming the site of horrific violence. The UN has condemned the ongoing sexual violence in the region, with armed groups using it as a weapon of war.

The M23 rebels have continued to control Goma, a city home to over a million people, with the UN calling for an international response. On February 6, the UN Human Rights Council will hold a special meeting to discuss the situation, following a request from the DRC. The meeting, which will be held in Geneva, has gathered the support of 27 countries, surpassing the required threshold. Although the council’s resolutions are not legally binding, its discussions carry significant political weight, often resulting in global pressure and, potentially, international criminal investigations.

Despite the ongoing violence, an unexpected ceasefire announcement by the M23 militia raised hopes that the situation could de-escalate, although fears of further attacks persist. The rebels had been advancing toward Bukavu, with additional reinforcements arriving from Burundi. However, the announcement of the ceasefire was seen as a strategic retreat by M23, possibly influenced by military developments in the region. As the situation continues to unfold, the international community remains focused on addressing the human rights violations and bringing accountability to the region.

