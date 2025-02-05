Latvia and Sweden Demand Compensation After Bulgarian Ship Damaged Baltic Sea Cable

Sweden and Latvia are preparing to seek compensation for the damages caused by the fiber optic cable disruption in the Baltic Sea, as confirmed by the Prime Minister of Latvia, Evika Silina. She stated that investigations have confirmed that the Bulgarian ship "Vezhen" was responsible for damaging the cable.

Following discussions with the President of Latvia, Silina emphasized that there was no need for the detention of a second ship in Norway. She further clarified that both Latvia and Sweden had conducted separate investigations, which showed no evidence of sabotage, despite the damage caused.

Silina remarked that while sabotage had not been proven, the damage was undeniable, and both countries intended to pursue compensation for the losses incurred. She also pointed out that the standards for sea crew operations had not been fully met, contributing to the incident.

We remind you that Sweden released the Bulgarian ship Vezhen on February 3, concluding that the damage to a telecommunications cable between Sweden and Latvia was not intentional sabotage. Swedish prosecutors confirmed the ship was responsible for the damage, which they attributed to a combination of adverse weather, equipment malfunctions, and management decisions, rather than deliberate wrongdoing. The vessel, owned by Bulgaria's Navibulgar company and sailing under the Maltese flag, was been detained for a week in the Baltic Sea. Navibulgar’s Executive Director, Capt. Alexander Kalchev, criticized Bulgarian politicians for suggesting sabotage, defending the crew's innocence, and announcing that the ship would undergo repairs in Denmark before continuing its journey to South America. While Swedish authorities confirmed the cable was damaged by a dragging anchor during rough weather, Navibulgar will conduct its own internal investigation to prevent future incidents.

