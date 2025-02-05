Bulgarian Parliament Rejects Proposal to Investigate Soros Foundations

Bulgarians Join Balkan Protest Against Soaring Food Prices
Bulgaria has joined Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro in organizing protests against rising food prices
The Bulgarian Parliament rejected the proposal to create a Temporary Commission that would investigate the activities of George Soros, Alexander Soros, and their associated foundations in Bulgaria. The goal of the commission would have been to examine their financial involvement with Bulgarian individuals, legal entities, NGOs, and their connections to political parties, magistrates, educational institutions, the media, business structures, and state authorities.
The vote saw a notable division among the parties. The proposal was supported by MPs from the "DPS-New Beginning" (DPS-Peevski), "There is Such a People" (TISP), "Moral, Unity, Honor" (MECH), five members of "BSP-United Left," and one from GERB. However, the proposal was opposed by the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" coalition (WCC-DB) and 25 MPs from the ruling GERB, while 36 members of GERB abstained. Notably, the pro-Russian "Revival" party left the chamber before the vote took place.
Despite initial support, the motion was rejected after a re-vote, which resulted in 62 votes in favor, 74 against, and 43 abstentions. The re-vote was initiated by Toshko Yordanov from TISP, who expressed his support for the commission, highlighting the absence of the "Revival" group, who previously criticized foundations like "America for Bulgaria." The vote ultimately marked the end of the debate on the proposed commission.
