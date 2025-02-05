Bulgarian Parliament Rejects Proposal to Investigate Soros Foundations

Politics | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 16:26
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Parliament Rejects Proposal to Investigate Soros Foundations Young George Soros

The Bulgarian Parliament rejected the proposal to create a Temporary Commission that would investigate the activities of George Soros, Alexander Soros, and their associated foundations in Bulgaria. The goal of the commission would have been to examine their financial involvement with Bulgarian individuals, legal entities, NGOs, and their connections to political parties, magistrates, educational institutions, the media, business structures, and state authorities.

The vote saw a notable division among the parties. The proposal was supported by MPs from the "DPS-New Beginning" (DPS-Peevski), "There is Such a People" (TISP), "Moral, Unity, Honor" (MECH), five members of "BSP-United Left," and one from GERB. However, the proposal was opposed by the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" coalition (WCC-DB) and 25 MPs from the ruling GERB, while 36 members of GERB abstained. Notably, the pro-Russian "Revival" party left the chamber before the vote took place.

Despite initial support, the motion was rejected after a re-vote, which resulted in 62 votes in favor, 74 against, and 43 abstentions. The re-vote was initiated by Toshko Yordanov from TISP, who expressed his support for the commission, highlighting the absence of the "Revival" group, who previously criticized foundations like "America for Bulgaria." The vote ultimately marked the end of the debate on the proposed commission.

Sources:

  • BNT
  • Vesti.bg
Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Soros, Bulgaria, parliament

Related Articles:

Bulgarians Join Balkan Protest Against Soaring Food Prices

Bulgaria has joined Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro in organizing protests against rising food prices

Society | February 9, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Construction Sector Faces High Violation Rates and Safety Risks

In 2024, labor inspectors in Bulgaria carried out a total of 6,682 inspections in the construction sector, representing 13% of the overall 49,858 inspections conducted across all industries

Business » Industry | February 9, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Shadow Economy in Bulgaria Remains at 33%, Study Reveals Alarming Tolerance Among Youth

According to a study presented to MPs by Prof. Emilia Chengelova, from the Institute of Philosophy and Sociology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, the shadow (grey/informal) economy in Bulgaria remains high at 33%

Business | February 9, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgarians Prefer Digital Payments for Winter Holidays at Ski Resorts

A recent survey by digital payments company Visa reveals that most Bulgarians planning a winter vacation prefer to pay digitally at ski resorts

Business » Tourism | February 8, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Every Third Property in Bulgaria Purchased with a Mortgage Loan

the last quarter of 2024, the proportion of properties purchased with mortgage loans in Bulgaria grew to 27%, or roughly every third property

Business » Properties | February 8, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Unemployment Stabilizes but Job Vacancies Remain Limited in Bulgaria

Bulgaria's labor market remained stagnant throughout 2024

Business | February 8, 2025, Saturday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's Borissov Calls for Suspension of Media Grants Amid Budget Controversy

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, escalated his criticism of Bulgarian media outlets receiving grants today, calling for the suspension of such funding

Politics | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 10:36

Bulgaria Sees Fivefold Increase in Military Service Applications After Pay Boost

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense has reported a significant rise in the number of individuals interested in joining the military

Politics » Defense | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 08:39

Bulgaria to Implement Measures Against Price Speculation During Euro Transition

The Bulgarian government is committed to using all available measures to prevent price speculation during the transition from the lev to the euro

Politics | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 17:40

Survey Shows GERB's Dominance in Bulgaria, While Economic Stability Remains a Key Concern

According to a recent sociological survey by "Trend," GERB maintains a strong lead with 26.6% of voter support, significantly ahead of its competitors

Politics | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 12:10

Bulgaria's President Calls for EU Cooperation on Defense and Urges Swift Price Control Measures

President Rumen Radev addressed the challenges faced by European countries in increasing defense spending during his speech at an Economist magazine forum in Sofia

Politics | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 12:02

Bulgaria's Parliament to Discuss Investigation into Soros’ Foundations and Proposed Foreign Agents Law

The Bulgarian National Assembly is set to discuss the establishment of a Temporary Commission to investigate the activities of George Soros

Politics | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 11:34
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria