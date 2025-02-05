Türkiye Commemorates Second Anniversary of Earthquakes, Emphasizing Solidarity and Continued Support

On the occasion of the second anniversary of the February 6 earthquakes, Fahrettin Altun, Head of Communications for the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, shared a message on his social media account. The message, which also included a video, reflected on the overwhelming impact of the disaster and the remarkable solidarity shown by the Turkish people.

“February 6, 2023... We experienced the Disaster of the Century with two massive earthquakes that affected 11 provinces. A profound, harsh, and immense pain...

However, on those days when the sorrow was so overwhelming that it appeared as though the sun was ashamed to rise, we knew that as a nation, we needed to demonstrate solidarity that outweighed our grief. All 85 million of us—young and old, women and men alike—rushed to each other's aid with unlimited, extraordinary selflessness.

In the face of the disaster of the century, we stood together hand in hand, shoulder to shoulder, heart to heart, with the #UnityOfTheCentury (#AsrınBirlikteliği).

As our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasised, no initiative was prioritised over the efforts in the earthquake-affected regions.

We said, ‘We will first heal our wounds,’ and we promptly implemented everything necessary for our earthquake-stricken brothers and sisters, and we continue to do so.

May Allah never subject our nation to such great sorrow again.”