Silence Against Inaction: Serbian Community in Bulgaria Joins Support for Serbia’s Protests

The Serbian community in Bulgaria is organizing a march in solidarity with the students and citizens of Serbia who have taken to the streets to protest against corruption and mismanagement, which they say have led to repeated tragedies and crises in the country.

The demonstration will take place on Sunday, February 9, at 11:30 a.m. in front of the Embassy of the Republic of Serbia in Sofia, located at 3 Veliko Tarnovo Street. A key part of the event will be a 15-minute silent performance to honor the victims of the recent tragedy in Novi Sad, where the collapse of the railway station roof resulted in the deaths of 15 people. Organizers argue that the incident is yet another example of institutional negligence that has cost lives.

With this silent act, participants aim to deliver a powerful message: impunity and corruption lead to fatal consequences, and Serbian citizens refuse to remain silent any longer.

The organizers call on media outlets to cover the event and amplify the voices of those demanding justice, accountability, and a democratic future in Serbia. They also seek to draw the attention of the international community, particularly in light of what they perceive as the European institutions’ reluctance to address the actions of the Serbian government.

The protest in Sofia is part of a broader movement that has seen citizens across Serbia rallying for change, urging authorities to take responsibility for the country’s ongoing crises.