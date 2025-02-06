Ukraine: 3 Million People to Receive Health Assistance in 2025

WHO launches its 2025 Ukraine Emergency Appeal seeking .4m to meet critical health needs

Nearly three years since the full-scale war in Ukraine, WHO has released it’s 2025 Emergency Appeal, seeking .4 million this year. Beyond the humanitarian response related to the ongoing conflict, WHO must also address broader health needs and support health system recovery and reform. This requires an additional .6 million, bringing the total funding needed to 0 million.

The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine has reached a scale of undeniable severity. With the ongoing conflict, the UN reports an astonishing 12.7 million people in dire need of urgent humanitarian assistance of whom 9.2 million require some form of health assistance. This includes the 3 million people with critical health needs that WHO will target in 2025. The unpredictability of the conflict’s evolution could either see a further deterioration of conditions or a potential stabilization of the situation.

Insecurity, damage to and lack of maintenance of aging health facilities and medical equipment, shortages of medicines and medical supplies, understaffing, and curtailed access to referral hospitals and pharmacies have all taken a toll on the provision and accessibility of health care services. The war's impact on public health is of grave concern, particularly as public funding is redirected towards military expenses.

Health system recovery remains one of WHO's key priorities in Ukraine, which goes beyond rebuilding damaged or destroyed medical facilities. WHO aims to support the country in restoring essential services, and the financing of these essential services, such as rehabilitation, primary health care (PHC), public health surveillance, all of which are critical for overall national recovery.

“As we look ahead to 2025, our focus remains on sustaining and scaling up essential health services in Ukraine,” said Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe. “An estimated 9.2 million people in Ukraine will need some form of health assistance in 2025 and WHO aims to reach 3 million of them. But behind the numbers are human stories. From a pregnant woman fearing for her unborn child during birth to an elderly man struggling with deteriorating mental health to a three-year-old boy who’s missed out on basic immunization, WHO aims to support them all in 2025, working closely with the Ministry of Health and other partners.”

"Over nearly three years, Ukraine’s health workers and health system have shown remarkable resilience,” said Dr Jarno Habicht, WHO Representative in Ukraine. “WHO’s humanitarian response compliments the efforts of Ukraine’s dedicated doctors, nurses, and volunteers. Ukraine is taking a long-term view of health, responding to the ongoing conflict while also driving much-needed reforms in the health sector at the same time. WHO is supporting Ukraine on this path, contributing to strengthening the health system and improving the health of the people.”

WHO’s emergency response strategy in Ukraine for 2025 is designed to strengthen emergency and critical health care services, ensure continuity of essential health service delivery, and address the profound impacts of war on the health care network – particularly in contact line regions.

WHO’s 2025 response strategy is anchored on five key pillars:

Strengthen emergency medical services (EMS) and trauma care systems to ensure emergency response in priority regions. Ensure continuity and quality of essential primary health care (PHC) services and outreach initiatives for war-affected populations. Enhance coordination among health partners and improve health information management for accurate data collection, reporting, needs assessment and disease surveillance. Address critical concerns hampering health security and resilience in emergency settings, such as weather preparedness and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) prevention, among other priorities. Support key health recovery priorities in emergency settings, to ensure quality care and sustainable access.

Through these targeted interventions, WHO aims to mitigate the devastating health consequences of the ongoing conflict and strengthen the resilience of Ukraine’s health system. With an emphasis on collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity, WHO remains committed to protecting health and saving lives in one of the world’s most challenging humanitarian crises.

“We aim to ensure access to emergency and trauma care, strengthen public health surveillance and support the early recovery of the health system,” concluded Dr Kluge. “Our efforts will continue to push the boundaries of innovation, including approaches such as telemedicine and other digital health innovations, to overcome the challenges posed by a lack of human resources and infrastructure damage.”

Source: WHO Europe