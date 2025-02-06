Bulgarians Favor Spain and Italy as Travel Bookings Surge in 2025

Travel agency GoVola reports a significant increase in travel bookings among Bulgarian tourists, with January emerging as the most cost-effective time to secure flights. According to data from the online travel agency, there has been a 64% rise in ticket sales compared to the same period in 2024. The average airfare stands at €120, making flights 11% more affordable than last year.

Spain and Italy remain the most sought-after destinations, with cities like Barcelona, Rome, and Madrid leading in popularity. London and Brussels also rank among the top five preferred locations. The data indicates that Bulgarians are increasingly taking advantage of lower airfare prices in January to plan extended vacations, with an average trip duration of eight days. In addition to these well-established favorites, there is a notable rise in interest in destinations such as Lisbon, Stuttgart, and Antalya, which have seen booking increases of 600%, 400%, and 300%, respectively.

During January, Bulgarian travelers booked flights to 117 different destinations through GoVola.com. The most budget-friendly ticket was a €15 purchase for the London-Sofia route, while the highest-priced booking reached €1,211 for a Sofia-Bali trip. Lesser-known destinations such as Lyon (€23), Karlsruhe (€31), Budapest (€44), Paphos (€47), and Billund (€51) offered some of the most competitive airfare prices in the first month of the year.

The data also reveals interesting travel habits among Bulgarians. The most frequent time for booking flights is between 11 a.m.–12 p.m. and 6–7 p.m. One particularly organized traveler booked nine trips at once in January. The furthest planned trip so far is scheduled for November 2025 on the Sofia-Turin route. Group travel is also on the rise, with the largest single booking consisting of nine people.

Among the most popular flight routes recorded on the platform are Varna-Sofia, Sofia-Barcelona, Sofia-Rome, and Sofia-Vienna. Notably, there has been a 260% increase in air travel to Varna compared to January 2024.

Claudia Tocila, Chief Marketing Officer at GoVola, emphasized the growing trend of early bookings among Bulgarian travelers. She noted that the agency's “Evtinuari” campaign, now in its second year, has reinforced January as the optimal time for securing affordable travel deals. To support this trend, GoVola remains the only travel platform offering a “Free Flight Change” service, ensuring flexibility for travelers who book early.

Source: GoVola